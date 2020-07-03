Rent Calculator
430 Blanning Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 9:45 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
430 Blanning Drive
430 Blanning Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
430 Blanning Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming updated home in great location . Walk to White Rock Lake, close to shops and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 430 Blanning Drive have any available units?
430 Blanning Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 430 Blanning Drive have?
Some of 430 Blanning Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 430 Blanning Drive currently offering any rent specials?
430 Blanning Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Blanning Drive pet-friendly?
No, 430 Blanning Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 430 Blanning Drive offer parking?
No, 430 Blanning Drive does not offer parking.
Does 430 Blanning Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Blanning Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Blanning Drive have a pool?
No, 430 Blanning Drive does not have a pool.
Does 430 Blanning Drive have accessible units?
No, 430 Blanning Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Blanning Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Blanning Drive has units with dishwashers.
