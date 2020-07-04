4110 Fairmount St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities alarm system gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly trash valet

MONTH OF SEPTEMBER FREE



1 bedroom/1 bath WITH YARD 708 sq ft! This is a great location, and the amenities are amazing!



First floor unit with gated yard area for pets and street parking available right outside unit or covered parking garage thats gated and patrolled

Great size living room and kitchen space with modern appliances and features

Alarm system in unit

Alfred service included in rent (provided picture of details)

2 pools, corn hole area and grilling stations, pool tables, two story gym, and free dog wash station on site



Base rent is and dollars for valet trash, pest control, and utilities. Pet rent is also monthly! Water would be added to this total as well.



Move in date can be as soon as possible and I am more than happy to providbe you with more details and answer any questions!