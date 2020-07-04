All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 26 2019 at 8:50 AM

4110 Fairmount St

4110 Fairmount Street · No Longer Available
Location

4110 Fairmount Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
trash valet
pool table
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
trash valet
MONTH OF SEPTEMBER FREE

1 bedroom/1 bath WITH YARD 708 sq ft! This is a great location, and the amenities are amazing!

First floor unit with gated yard area for pets and street parking available right outside unit or covered parking garage thats gated and patrolled
Great size living room and kitchen space with modern appliances and features
Alarm system in unit
Alfred service included in rent (provided picture of details)
2 pools, corn hole area and grilling stations, pool tables, two story gym, and free dog wash station on site

Base rent is and dollars for valet trash, pest control, and utilities. Pet rent is also monthly! Water would be added to this total as well.

Move in date can be as soon as possible and I am more than happy to providbe you with more details and answer any questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 Fairmount St have any available units?
4110 Fairmount St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4110 Fairmount St have?
Some of 4110 Fairmount St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 Fairmount St currently offering any rent specials?
4110 Fairmount St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 Fairmount St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4110 Fairmount St is pet friendly.
Does 4110 Fairmount St offer parking?
Yes, 4110 Fairmount St offers parking.
Does 4110 Fairmount St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4110 Fairmount St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 Fairmount St have a pool?
Yes, 4110 Fairmount St has a pool.
Does 4110 Fairmount St have accessible units?
No, 4110 Fairmount St does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 Fairmount St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4110 Fairmount St does not have units with dishwashers.

