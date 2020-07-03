3923 Cole Avenue

Amenities
Cole Park Place –1-level Condos. Location: Uptown, heart of West Village, next to the Katy Trail (good for jogging and bicycling). Building features: store front glass, private lobby, elevator, secured building-underground parking with 2 assigned parking spots, extra storage space (ground level, climate controlled) approx 56 sf. Spacious balconies. Italian kitchens (cabinets, appliances), European flooring, smooth wall finish, gas fireplaces, marble-tile bathrooms, quartz-marble counter tops.