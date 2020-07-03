All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:19 PM

3923 Cole Avenue

3923 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3923 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
lobby
new construction
Cole Park Place –1-level Condos. Location: Uptown, heart of West Village, next to the Katy Trail (good for jogging and bicycling). Building features: store front glass, private lobby, elevator, secured building-underground parking with 2 assigned parking spots, extra storage space (ground level, climate controlled) approx 56 sf. Spacious balconies. Italian kitchens (cabinets, appliances), European flooring, smooth wall finish, gas fireplaces, marble-tile bathrooms, quartz-marble counter tops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3923 Cole Avenue have any available units?
3923 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3923 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 3923 Cole Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3923 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3923 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3923 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3923 Cole Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3923 Cole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3923 Cole Avenue offers parking.
Does 3923 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3923 Cole Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3923 Cole Avenue have a pool?
No, 3923 Cole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3923 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3923 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3923 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3923 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.

