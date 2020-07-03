All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 31 2019 at 8:16 PM

3719 Sistine Mews

3719 Sistine Mews · No Longer Available
Location

3719 Sistine Mews, Dallas, TX 75236
Mountain Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a Flex, 2153 sq. ft. Open Floor Plan with Beautiful Kitchen. Nice back yard to relax with private fence. Absolutely beautiful! Must come to see what this house can offer!

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
• Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
• Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
• Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 Sistine Mews have any available units?
3719 Sistine Mews doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3719 Sistine Mews currently offering any rent specials?
3719 Sistine Mews is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 Sistine Mews pet-friendly?
Yes, 3719 Sistine Mews is pet friendly.
Does 3719 Sistine Mews offer parking?
No, 3719 Sistine Mews does not offer parking.
Does 3719 Sistine Mews have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 Sistine Mews does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 Sistine Mews have a pool?
No, 3719 Sistine Mews does not have a pool.
Does 3719 Sistine Mews have accessible units?
No, 3719 Sistine Mews does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 Sistine Mews have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 Sistine Mews does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3719 Sistine Mews have units with air conditioning?
No, 3719 Sistine Mews does not have units with air conditioning.

