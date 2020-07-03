3511 Jenny Dale Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

SPACIOUS 3 bedroom in the lovely Green Bickers Community! Entry opens to large LA that boasts beautiful wood floors. Kitchen features tons of cabinet & counter space - open to the LA. Large master suite includes bath with shower & tub. This home is perfect for starting a family! Don't miss out!