3511 Jenny Dale Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:47 AM

3511 Jenny Dale Drive

3511 Jenny Dale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3511 Jenny Dale Drive, Dallas, TX 75212
Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 3 bedroom in the lovely Green Bickers Community! Entry opens to large LA that boasts beautiful wood floors. Kitchen features tons of cabinet & counter space - open to the LA. Large master suite includes bath with shower & tub. This home is perfect for starting a family! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Jenny Dale Drive have any available units?
3511 Jenny Dale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 Jenny Dale Drive have?
Some of 3511 Jenny Dale Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Jenny Dale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Jenny Dale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Jenny Dale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3511 Jenny Dale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3511 Jenny Dale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3511 Jenny Dale Drive offers parking.
Does 3511 Jenny Dale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 Jenny Dale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Jenny Dale Drive have a pool?
No, 3511 Jenny Dale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3511 Jenny Dale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3511 Jenny Dale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Jenny Dale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3511 Jenny Dale Drive has units with dishwashers.

