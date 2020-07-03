All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
350 North Ervay Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:31 PM

350 North Ervay Street

350 North Ervay Street · No Longer Available
Location

350 North Ervay Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
Searching for a qualified tenant for transfer of a current lease with about 7 months remaining. No Security Deposit Required. Only serious candidates will be considered. This lease will be brokered by a Gables Community Leasing Manager at the building.

Apartment Information:
Unit: A4
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 935 sq. ft.
https://www.gables.com/communities/texas/dallas/gables-republic-tower/a4/
Rent: $1,714/month
Parking Garage: $75/month
Valet Trash: $30/month

Amenities:
High Story Floor with Beautiful View of Downtown/Uptown Dallas. Overlooking First Baptist Dallas Church.
Spacious Floorplace. See Link.
24hr LuxerOne Package Delivery Pickup
Entrance Doorman
24hr Gym
Covered Garage located safely within Building.
Rooftop Pool and Professional Propane Grills
Controlled FOB Access for Parking and Entryways
Pet Friendly
DART Access
Access to Dallas underground tunnel system and restaurants.
Walking Distance to many local restaurants.
Granite Countertops and Kitchen Island
Huge Walk-In Closet and Bathroom.
Hardwood laminate floors
High Ceilings

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/dallas-tx?lid=12598343

(RLNE5162224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 North Ervay Street have any available units?
350 North Ervay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 North Ervay Street have?
Some of 350 North Ervay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 North Ervay Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 North Ervay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 North Ervay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 North Ervay Street is pet friendly.
Does 350 North Ervay Street offer parking?
Yes, 350 North Ervay Street offers parking.
Does 350 North Ervay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 North Ervay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 North Ervay Street have a pool?
Yes, 350 North Ervay Street has a pool.
Does 350 North Ervay Street have accessible units?
No, 350 North Ervay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 North Ervay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 North Ervay Street has units with dishwashers.

