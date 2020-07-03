350 North Ervay Street

Amenities
Searching for a qualified tenant for transfer of a current lease with about 7 months remaining. No Security Deposit Required. Only serious candidates will be considered. This lease will be brokered by a Gables Community Leasing Manager at the building.
Apartment Information:
Unit: A4
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 935 sq. ft.
https://www.gables.com/communities/texas/dallas/gables-republic-tower/a4/
Rent: $1,714/month
Parking Garage: $75/month
Valet Trash: $30/month
Amenities:
High Story Floor with Beautiful View of Downtown/Uptown Dallas. Overlooking First Baptist Dallas Church.
Spacious Floorplace. See Link.
24hr LuxerOne Package Delivery Pickup
Entrance Doorman
24hr Gym
Covered Garage located safely within Building.
Rooftop Pool and Professional Propane Grills
Controlled FOB Access for Parking and Entryways
Pet Friendly
DART Access
Access to Dallas underground tunnel system and restaurants.
Walking Distance to many local restaurants.
Granite Countertops and Kitchen Island
Huge Walk-In Closet and Bathroom.
Hardwood laminate floors
High Ceilings
