350 North Ervay Street

Searching for a qualified tenant for transfer of a current lease with about 7 months remaining. No Security Deposit Required. Only serious candidates will be considered. This lease will be brokered by a Gables Community Leasing Manager at the building.



Apartment Information:

Unit: A4

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 935 sq. ft.

https://www.gables.com/communities/texas/dallas/gables-republic-tower/a4/

Rent: $1,714/month

Parking Garage: $75/month

Valet Trash: $30/month



Amenities:

High Story Floor with Beautiful View of Downtown/Uptown Dallas. Overlooking First Baptist Dallas Church.

Spacious Floorplace. See Link.

24hr LuxerOne Package Delivery Pickup

Entrance Doorman

24hr Gym

Covered Garage located safely within Building.

Rooftop Pool and Professional Propane Grills

Controlled FOB Access for Parking and Entryways

Pet Friendly

DART Access

Access to Dallas underground tunnel system and restaurants.

Walking Distance to many local restaurants.

Granite Countertops and Kitchen Island

Huge Walk-In Closet and Bathroom.

Hardwood laminate floors

High Ceilings



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/dallas-tx?lid=12598343



