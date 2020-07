Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 story, 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse located at the footsteps of Downtown and near Deep Ellum, Uptown, Baylor along with restaurants, bars and shopping. Each bedroom has a private bathroom. Rooftop deck gives you amazing 360 degree views of city. No carpet tile and wood floors throughout. Open living-kitchen perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Property also has 2 car attached garage.