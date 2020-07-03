All apartments in Dallas
3027 Appaloosa Drive

3027 Appaloosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3027 Appaloosa Drive, Dallas, TX 75237
Wolf Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom features granite look counters * breakfast bar * large master bedroom * with separate
shower * double vanities * split bedroom floor plan * security system (tenant responsible for monitor fee)
lots of closets * application fee $50 per adult certified funds only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 Appaloosa Drive have any available units?
3027 Appaloosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 Appaloosa Drive have?
Some of 3027 Appaloosa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 Appaloosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3027 Appaloosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 Appaloosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3027 Appaloosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3027 Appaloosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3027 Appaloosa Drive offers parking.
Does 3027 Appaloosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 Appaloosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 Appaloosa Drive have a pool?
No, 3027 Appaloosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3027 Appaloosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 3027 Appaloosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 Appaloosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 Appaloosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

