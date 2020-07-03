Lovely 4 bedroom features granite look counters * breakfast bar * large master bedroom * with separate shower * double vanities * split bedroom floor plan * security system (tenant responsible for monitor fee) lots of closets * application fee $50 per adult certified funds only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3027 Appaloosa Drive have any available units?
3027 Appaloosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 Appaloosa Drive have?
Some of 3027 Appaloosa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 Appaloosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3027 Appaloosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.