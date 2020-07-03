All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3018 51st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3018 51st St
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:45 AM

3018 51st St

3018 51st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3018 51st Street, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 51st St have any available units?
3018 51st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3018 51st St have?
Some of 3018 51st St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
3018 51st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 51st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3018 51st St is pet friendly.
Does 3018 51st St offer parking?
Yes, 3018 51st St offers parking.
Does 3018 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 51st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 51st St have a pool?
No, 3018 51st St does not have a pool.
Does 3018 51st St have accessible units?
No, 3018 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 51st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3018 51st St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
4123 Cedar Springs
4123 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St
Dallas, TX 75201
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
The Fitz
1500 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University