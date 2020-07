Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Will be OPEN Saturday July 6th from 9 am to 11 am! FRESH PAINT, new carpet, and waterproof Luxury Vinyl flooring! Backyard Oasis with concrete patio and nectarine trees. Black Appliances are included (along with refrigerator), Black Granite countertops and Designer backsplash. Cul De Sac lot for privacy with Nice wooded views. Schedule your showing today. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED. NO SMOKING. Tenant Criteria and Requirements are uploaded to listing.