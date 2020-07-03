All apartments in Dallas
2522 N Henderson Avenue
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:31 PM

2522 N Henderson Avenue

2522 North Henderson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2522 North Henderson Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available November 1...You can live the Knox Henderson lifestyle at this gorgeous 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level town home. Iconic architecture by Parma Design and 45 museum windows are the most up to date modern features and design with hardwood flooring throughout. Open living and kitchen design with Island, Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and a stack-able washer-dryer. Key Features: 9 X 14 Outdoor Living private Yard and 16' Ceiling in Master Bedroom. Private balcony on 2nd level and spacious garage with extra storage room available. You will love the fenced in lawn outside that is perfect for pets. Note….If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front. Pets case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 N Henderson Avenue have any available units?
2522 N Henderson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 N Henderson Avenue have?
Some of 2522 N Henderson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 N Henderson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2522 N Henderson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 N Henderson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2522 N Henderson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2522 N Henderson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2522 N Henderson Avenue offers parking.
Does 2522 N Henderson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2522 N Henderson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 N Henderson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2522 N Henderson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2522 N Henderson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2522 N Henderson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 N Henderson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2522 N Henderson Avenue has units with dishwashers.

