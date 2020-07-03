2522 N Henderson Avenue

Amenities

Available November 1...You can live the Knox Henderson lifestyle at this gorgeous 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level town home. Iconic architecture by Parma Design and 45 museum windows are the most up to date modern features and design with hardwood flooring throughout. Open living and kitchen design with Island, Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and a stack-able washer-dryer. Key Features: 9 X 14 Outdoor Living private Yard and 16' Ceiling in Master Bedroom. Private balcony on 2nd level and spacious garage with extra storage room available. You will love the fenced in lawn outside that is perfect for pets. Note….If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front. Pets case by case