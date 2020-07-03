All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive

2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms home built 2016

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive have any available units?
2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive have?
Some of 2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive offers parking.
Does 2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive have a pool?
No, 2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive have accessible units?
No, 2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 Paseo Paraiso Drive has units with dishwashers.

