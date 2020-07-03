2430 Victory Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Stunning 26th floor 2-2.1 residence is located at The W Dallas in the heart of Victory Park, just steps away from the American Airlines Center. Wall of windows framing a downtown view; Open Floor Plan & Clean Lines; Kitchen with Stone Countertops; High-End App; Built-in Sub Zero & Gas Cooktop & Poliform Cabinetry; Master has Dual Vanities; Separate Shower; Soaking Tub; Spacious Walk-in Closet; 2nd Bedroom With Private Bath perfect for guests; Expansive Balcony runs the length of the unit providing incredible views of the Dallas skyline; Other amenities: W Dallas Whatever Whenever service; 2 Pools & Fitness Facilities; Bliss Spa; Heated Infinity Pool; room service and catering from the W Hotel 24 hours a day