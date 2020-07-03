All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2430 Victory Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2430 Victory Park Lane
Last updated June 20 2020 at 5:05 PM

2430 Victory Park Lane

2430 Victory Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2430 Victory Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Stunning 26th floor 2-2.1 residence is located at The W Dallas in the heart of Victory Park, just steps away from the American Airlines Center. Wall of windows framing a downtown view; Open Floor Plan & Clean Lines; Kitchen with Stone Countertops; High-End App; Built-in Sub Zero & Gas Cooktop & Poliform Cabinetry; Master has Dual Vanities; Separate Shower; Soaking Tub; Spacious Walk-in Closet; 2nd Bedroom With Private Bath perfect for guests; Expansive Balcony runs the length of the unit providing incredible views of the Dallas skyline; Other amenities: W Dallas Whatever Whenever service; 2 Pools & Fitness Facilities; Bliss Spa; Heated Infinity Pool; room service and catering from the W Hotel 24 hours a day

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 Victory Park Lane have any available units?
2430 Victory Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2430 Victory Park Lane have?
Some of 2430 Victory Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 Victory Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2430 Victory Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 Victory Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2430 Victory Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2430 Victory Park Lane offer parking?
No, 2430 Victory Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2430 Victory Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2430 Victory Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 Victory Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2430 Victory Park Lane has a pool.
Does 2430 Victory Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 2430 Victory Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 Victory Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2430 Victory Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Upper E
6127 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl
Dallas, TX 75208
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75207

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University