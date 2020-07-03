All apartments in Dallas
2344 Blue Creek Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2344 Blue Creek Dr

2344 Blue Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2344 Blue Creek Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2344 Blue Creek Dr have any available units?
2344 Blue Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2344 Blue Creek Dr have?
Some of 2344 Blue Creek Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2344 Blue Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2344 Blue Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 Blue Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2344 Blue Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2344 Blue Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2344 Blue Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 2344 Blue Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2344 Blue Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 Blue Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 2344 Blue Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2344 Blue Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 2344 Blue Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 Blue Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2344 Blue Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.

