Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come and See this Beautiful Completely Remodeled HOME. This 3 Bedroom,1 study room, 1.5 baths has a lot to offer for any one that wants to make it their HOME. This Gem is located in the Heart of Oak Cliff really near Wynnewood Shopping Center and few miles to the Bishop Arts. Come and See for yourself to make a decision.