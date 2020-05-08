Rent Calculator
1506 E Overton Road
1506 Overton Road
No Longer Available
Location
1506 Overton Road, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute Two bedroom and one bathroom house with new carpet and luxury vinyl plank floors. freshly painted, dart rail station located within 0.3 mile of the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1506 E Overton Road have any available units?
1506 E Overton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1506 E Overton Road currently offering any rent specials?
1506 E Overton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 E Overton Road pet-friendly?
No, 1506 E Overton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1506 E Overton Road offer parking?
No, 1506 E Overton Road does not offer parking.
Does 1506 E Overton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 E Overton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 E Overton Road have a pool?
No, 1506 E Overton Road does not have a pool.
Does 1506 E Overton Road have accessible units?
No, 1506 E Overton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 E Overton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 E Overton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 E Overton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 E Overton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
