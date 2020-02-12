1402 Woodlawn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

One-of-a-kind home, nestled on a unique corner lot in the exquisite neighborhood of Kessler Park. Surrounded by peaceful woods and other beautiful dwellings. This is a 1 bed, 1 bath in a duplex. Enjoy a simple walk to the green spaces of Kessler Parkway and Kidd Springs parks, as well as to the restaurants, boutiques, and nightlife of Bishop Arts District. A short car ride brings you to Trinity Groves, or you can hop a streetcar to Downtown Dallas.



Features include ALL UTILITIES PAID, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops and gas appliances, gas fireplace, Nest thermostat, new (2017) dishwasher and washer and dryer units, large two-car garage, and side patio.