Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:18 AM

1402 Woodlawn Avenue

1402 Woodlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Woodlawn Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kessler Park - Stevens Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
One-of-a-kind home, nestled on a unique corner lot in the exquisite neighborhood of Kessler Park. Surrounded by peaceful woods and other beautiful dwellings. This is a 1 bed, 1 bath in a duplex. Enjoy a simple walk to the green spaces of Kessler Parkway and Kidd Springs parks, as well as to the restaurants, boutiques, and nightlife of Bishop Arts District. A short car ride brings you to Trinity Groves, or you can hop a streetcar to Downtown Dallas.

Features include ALL UTILITIES PAID, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops and gas appliances, gas fireplace, Nest thermostat, new (2017) dishwasher and washer and dryer units, large two-car garage, and side patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Woodlawn Avenue have any available units?
1402 Woodlawn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 Woodlawn Avenue have?
Some of 1402 Woodlawn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Woodlawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Woodlawn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Woodlawn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Woodlawn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1402 Woodlawn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Woodlawn Avenue offers parking.
Does 1402 Woodlawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 Woodlawn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Woodlawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 1402 Woodlawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Woodlawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1402 Woodlawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Woodlawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Woodlawn Avenue has units with dishwashers.

