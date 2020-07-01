All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13512 Waterfall Way

13512 Waterfall Way · No Longer Available
Location

13512 Waterfall Way, Dallas, TX 75240
Valley View

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
13512 Waterfall Way Available 03/31/19 Location...Location....Location..... -

(RLNE3830869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13512 Waterfall Way have any available units?
13512 Waterfall Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 13512 Waterfall Way currently offering any rent specials?
13512 Waterfall Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13512 Waterfall Way pet-friendly?
No, 13512 Waterfall Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13512 Waterfall Way offer parking?
No, 13512 Waterfall Way does not offer parking.
Does 13512 Waterfall Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13512 Waterfall Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13512 Waterfall Way have a pool?
No, 13512 Waterfall Way does not have a pool.
Does 13512 Waterfall Way have accessible units?
No, 13512 Waterfall Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13512 Waterfall Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13512 Waterfall Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13512 Waterfall Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13512 Waterfall Way does not have units with air conditioning.

