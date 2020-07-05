All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:01 PM

10305 Shiloh Road

10305 Shiloh Road · No Longer Available
Location

10305 Shiloh Road, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable home in Casa View Hills w lovely updates including all white kitchen w SS Whirlpool appliance package, freshly painted cabinets, & granite counter tops. Original hardwood floors have been recently refinished creating a stunning contrast w the light interior. Storage sheds and garage provide space for your things while the covered out door patio creates the perfect place to entertain guests. Don't miss the private front patio perfect for morning coffee or relaxing after a long day. Available for move in Jan 2nd!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10305 Shiloh Road have any available units?
10305 Shiloh Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10305 Shiloh Road have?
Some of 10305 Shiloh Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10305 Shiloh Road currently offering any rent specials?
10305 Shiloh Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10305 Shiloh Road pet-friendly?
No, 10305 Shiloh Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10305 Shiloh Road offer parking?
Yes, 10305 Shiloh Road offers parking.
Does 10305 Shiloh Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10305 Shiloh Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10305 Shiloh Road have a pool?
No, 10305 Shiloh Road does not have a pool.
Does 10305 Shiloh Road have accessible units?
No, 10305 Shiloh Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10305 Shiloh Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10305 Shiloh Road has units with dishwashers.

