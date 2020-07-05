10305 Shiloh Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable home in Casa View Hills w lovely updates including all white kitchen w SS Whirlpool appliance package, freshly painted cabinets, & granite counter tops. Original hardwood floors have been recently refinished creating a stunning contrast w the light interior. Storage sheds and garage provide space for your things while the covered out door patio creates the perfect place to entertain guests. Don't miss the private front patio perfect for morning coffee or relaxing after a long day. Available for move in Jan 2nd!