The Bay Club Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub

The Bay Club, nestled in the heart of Corpus Christi, TX, places you in an ideal apartment community location just minutes away from everything! From major highways, beaches and fine dining to fabulous shopping, and exciting nightlife...everything you need and love is just outside your door. Unrivaled quality, endless comforts, and gracious apartment living is what you'll find at The Bay Club. Our impressive selection of beautifully designed one and two bedroom floor plans offer residents the perfect blend of modern architectural design, high-end appointments and charming interiors that will impress those with even the most refined tastes. Our apartment homes are thoughtfully detailed with lavish amenities including all-electric kitchens with pass through breakfast bars, two tone custom interior paint, spacious walk-in closets, panoramic views of the Corpus Christi area and more! Experience an exceptional level of service, posh interior appointments, and extraordinary amenities at The Bay Club.