Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

The Bay Club Apartments

9350 S Padre Island Dr · (361) 210-3384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9350 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Flour Bluff

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0240 · Avail. Aug 30

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 0096 · Avail. Aug 29

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0214 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 0005 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bay Club Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
The Bay Club, nestled in the heart of Corpus Christi, TX, places you in an ideal apartment community location just minutes away from everything! From major highways, beaches and fine dining to fabulous shopping, and exciting nightlife...everything you need and love is just outside your door. Unrivaled quality, endless comforts, and gracious apartment living is what you'll find at The Bay Club. Our impressive selection of beautifully designed one and two bedroom floor plans offer residents the perfect blend of modern architectural design, high-end appointments and charming interiors that will impress those with even the most refined tastes. Our apartment homes are thoughtfully detailed with lavish amenities including all-electric kitchens with pass through breakfast bars, two tone custom interior paint, spacious walk-in closets, panoramic views of the Corpus Christi area and more! Experience an exceptional level of service, posh interior appointments, and extraordinary amenities at The Bay Club.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $199 -1 months Rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bay Club Apartments have any available units?
The Bay Club Apartments has 4 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does The Bay Club Apartments have?
Some of The Bay Club Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bay Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Bay Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Bay Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bay Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Bay Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Bay Club Apartments offers parking.
Does The Bay Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Bay Club Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bay Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Bay Club Apartments has a pool.
Does The Bay Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Bay Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Bay Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bay Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
