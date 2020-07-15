/
Texas A&M-Kingsville
4 Apartments For Rent Near Texas A&M-Kingsville
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
12 Units Available
Santa Gertrudis
1414 W Santa Gertrudis Ave., Kingsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$599
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
935 sqft
Come discover Santa Gertrudis in beautiful Kingsville, Texas.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
508 West Avenue A - 31
508 West Avenue a, Kingsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$695
1047 sqft
Newly remodeled Two Bedroom with new paint and flooring. Plank flooring- hard surfaces throughout. Large galley style kitchen with new countertops and tile backsplash. New stainless appliances. Patio with green area.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
329 n wells
329 N Wells St, Kingsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
3bed 2 bath W/D hook ups, central A/C - Property Id: 237786 This property is 3 blocks from TAMUK, Great for university students. The building is a triplex and is very spacious.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
730 W A Ave
730 West Avenue a, Kingsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2123 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom two bath home right by TAMUK! Large living room with fire place and lots of windows, large formal dining room, and large kitchen. Utility room, central A/C and heat! Lots of space for everyone plus a fenced back yard!