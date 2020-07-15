Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 AM
45 Apartments For Rent Near DMC
Central City
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1132 sqft
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.
Central City
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,296
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1113 sqft
Luxury apartments in downtown with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash in kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool with swim-up bar and outdoor kitchen with grill. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Central City
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
Central City
1722 Tarlton St
1722 Tarlton St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
836 sqft
Great Starter Home with easy access to 286 Crosstown! This spacious 2-bedroom, 1-bath home is located in a quaint neighborhood within close proximity to Del Mar College.
Bay Area
949 Delaine Drive
949 Delaine Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1550 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with a large kitchen and living area. Pets negotiable. Located near shopping, restaurants and great school districts.
Bay Area
253 Oleander Ave
253 Oleander Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
3046 sqft
Downstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment plus one car garage. Central a/c and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets and a gas range/oven combo.
Bay Area
3402 Ocean Dr E 37
3402 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
836 sqft
The best expansive views of the Corpus Christi Bay! Sit and relax on one of your three private balconies while enjoying the amazing view.
Central City
1400 Ocean Dr
1400 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Marina Del Sol Condominiums offer stunning views of Downtown and Corpus Christi Bay, every day of the year from this 7-story Beauty located directly on the Bay and adjacent to the well-known Spohn Shoreline Hospital.
Central City
826 Hancock Ave
826 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
The property is under renovation and just two blocks from Ocean Drive and just minutes from Downtown. You are responsible for all the utilities which included: Water, Waste Water, Gas, and Electricity.
Bay Area
325 Louisiana Ave
325 Louisiana Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Charming duplex available on Louisiana Avenue, updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit with a welcoming layout. Nice living area with hardwood flooring, cozy kitchen, and two nice-sized bedrooms located upstairs. Nice backyard, optimal location.
Bay Area
446 Indiana Ave
446 Indiana Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1111 sqft
Cute bungalow with two large bedrooms and a full bath. Open floor plan with real hardwood floors and updated fixtures and some old charm. Detached parking garage with washer and dryer in the utility room. All appliances included.
Bay Area
621 Robinson St
621 Robinson St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
3282 sqft
Upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with one covered parking spot. Dark hardwood floors throughout. Great Layout! Living room opens up to dining and then leads you into a hallway where bedrooms and bathroom can be found.
Bay Area
3748 Santa Fe Street
3748 Santa Fe St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home off of Ocean Drive! This property is located near the university, Navy base, shopping and great restaurants! Great location!!!! All bills are included. This is a must see!
Central City
4718 Queen Dr
4718 Queen Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
1133 sqft
Two bedroom one bath home close to everything. Two large living areas. Hardwood flooring throughout. Large back yard with detached two car garage.
Central City
1501 S Staples St
1501 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$3,600
6122 sqft
Corner lot, fenced and gated. approximately 6122 sq feet of recently renovated including commercial roof installed 2019. Very clean space with many options for uses. Check out the pictures.
Bay Area
810 Indiana Ave
810 Indiana Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated, large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom only a few minutes from Cole Park and Ocean Drive! Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator and stove/oven; hardwood floors throughout; master suite has 2 closets. Water and trash included in rent. No pets.
Central City
4602 Archer Drive
4602 Archer Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
906 sqft
4602 Archer Drive
Bay Area
330 Louisiana Ave
330 Louisiana Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1408 sqft
Two-bedroom two-bath home just minutes from downtown. Tile floors everywhere but two bedrooms. A really special little cottage with lots of character. Comes with a two car garage, central air and heat.
Bay Area
2905 Santa Fe St
2905 Santa Fe St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
5720 sqft
Enjoy life just 2 minutes from Ocean Drive and Cole Park, and minutes from downtown. This very large upstairs unit is like having a tree house with pastoral views and great lighting.
Central City
1122 Morgan Ave
1122 Morgan Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$714
9424 sqft
Completely renovated apartments available. $350 off first month rent for a limited time. Exterior and interior renovations. New parking lot, appliances, flooring, cabinets, fixtures and A/C.
Central City
418 Peoples St
418 Peoples St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$695
28509 sqft
Commercial Office Space available 553 sq. ft. to 2,686 sq.ft. First Floor frontage available
Central City
817 N Carancahua St NE
817 N Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
24348 sqft
Apartment ranging from $695 to $1900 per month based on size and view.
Central City
1338 Logan Ave
1338 Logan Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2534 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Upstairs apartment located near Del Mar College, shopping and restaurants. Utilities included (except cable and internet). Open concept living, dining, and kitchen. Large bedrooms and front entry balcony. Street parking only.
Central City
715 S Upper Broadway St E
715 S Upper Broadway St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
940 sqft
Clean and ready.Close to downtown and Shoreline.Nice and cozy two bedroom one bath.Private parking and pool.All utilities included.