Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill valet service volleyball court accessible on-site laundry carport e-payments internet access online portal trash valet

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Copper Ridge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with the best location in south side Corpus Christi. Our peaceful apartment community places you just 15 minutes from the beautiful oceanfront and provides easy access to downtown and surrounding shopping, dining and entertainment. Conveniently located off S. Staples St. and Saratoga Blvd, Camden Copper Ridge apartments are within walking distance to H-E-B, Golds Gym, B & Js Pizza and more. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.