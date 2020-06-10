All apartments in Brushy Creek
14703 Catarina Way

Location

14703 Catarina Way, Brushy Creek, TX 78717

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available Now! Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home! Updates throughout: Granite Counters~Recessed Lighting~Stainless Steel Appliances~Tile Flooring~Ceiling Fans~Tankless Hot Water Heater~Irrigation System~Full Gutters~Refrigerator Included~Open kitchen with center island~One bedroom downstairs & two upstairs~Master bedroom features huge walk-in closet, double vanity, shower with seat, & linen closet~Big backyard with covered patio~Just a few minutes from schools/shopping/restaurants! Hurry!! Part of Pearson Place at Avery Ranch subdivision~Gated Community~Community Pool~Less than 3 miles to MetroRail to Downtown Austin!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14703 Catarina Way have any available units?
14703 Catarina Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 14703 Catarina Way have?
Some of 14703 Catarina Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14703 Catarina Way currently offering any rent specials?
14703 Catarina Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14703 Catarina Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14703 Catarina Way is pet friendly.
Does 14703 Catarina Way offer parking?
Yes, 14703 Catarina Way offers parking.
Does 14703 Catarina Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14703 Catarina Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14703 Catarina Way have a pool?
Yes, 14703 Catarina Way has a pool.
Does 14703 Catarina Way have accessible units?
No, 14703 Catarina Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14703 Catarina Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14703 Catarina Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14703 Catarina Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14703 Catarina Way has units with air conditioning.

