3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
230 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brushy Creek, TX
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Cat Hollow
1 Unit Available
8213 Menlo Park PL
8213 Menlo Park Place, Brushy Creek, TX
Come and see this beautiful 2-story home in the established Cat Hollow Community. Brand new interior paint, brand new carpet, brand new laminate flooring, brand new refrigerator, microwave, stovetop, and dishwasher in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Village of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
16919 Whitebrush Loop
16919 Whitebrush Loop, Brushy Creek, TX
Great home in Brushy Creek! - Lovely 4 bedroom home in the Little Village subdivision of Brushy Creek and is nearby a park! Tile floors in the living and laminate wood floors in the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stone Canyon
1 Unit Available
7201 Two Jacks Trl
7201 Two Jacks Trail, Brushy Creek, TX
7201 Two Jacks - Property Id: 294380 Well maintained, move in ready home, on a corner lot, in the Stone Canyon subdivision in Round Rock, TX. It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a second living room, or office, and formal dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stone Canyon
1 Unit Available
8608 Glen Canyon Dr
8608 Glen Canyon Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
8608 Glen Canyon Dr Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home for Lease in Cat Hollow - Beautiful Cat Hollow home with over 2,500 sqft & 2 living areas! High ceilings & an open floor plan maximize the space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fern Bluff
1 Unit Available
8413 Priest River Dr
8413 Priest River Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
8413 Priest River Dr Available 07/13/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath House for Lease in Round Rock! - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath house for rent in Round Rock. Open floor plan. Fireplace in the living room. Tile flooring through out the main living areas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3511 Monument Drive
3511 Monument Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1507 sqft
3511 Monument Drive Available 06/20/20 Nice 3/2/2 Home on huge lot! - Nice 3/2/2 Home on huge lot, Kitchen with updated refrigerator, microwave, gas stove and breakfast area, Formal dining or studay off kitchen, Laundry room with cabinets & sink.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woods of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
13612 Cibolo Trce
13612 Cibolo Trce, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1793 sqft
Convenient Location!!! Brand New David Weekly Homes, located in Presidio Station gated community with pool. 1793 square feet, 2 story. Open and bright with high ceilings, faux wood blinds, quartz counters.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Brook
1 Unit Available
9509 Graceland Trail
9509 Graceland Trail, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2960 sqft
9509 Graceland Trail Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, FURNISHED home for lease on desirable, large corner lot! - Well-maintained, one story 3/2, with a bright open floorpan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woods of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
8522 Delavan Ave
8522 Delavan Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX
8522 Delavan Ave - New Carpet Just Installed. Great floorplan for entertaining. Open & bright. Guest Suite Down. (RLNE4614996)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woods of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
8310 Caledonia Dr
8310 Caledonia Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2013 sqft
8310 Caledonia Dr Available 08/17/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near 620 & 45 - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near 620 & 45 ~ Open Floorplan w/Beautiful Wood and Tile Flooring ~ Chefs Kitchen w/High End Appliances & Granite Countertops ~
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Brook
1 Unit Available
9204 Cessna Ln
9204 Cessna Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
Home for Lease - FM 620, right on Oconnor Dr / Avery Ranch Blvd, R on Morgan Hill Trail, L on Cessna House on Right Great home with access to the community pool,tennis&Sport court(LIKE PRIVATE) from the back yard gate.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stone Canyon
1 Unit Available
7413 Magic Mountain
7413 West Magic Mountain Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2083 sqft
House for lease in Round Rock. - One Story Backing to a Greenbelt.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stone Canyon
1 Unit Available
8424 Fern Bluff Ave
8424 Fern Bluff Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1910 sqft
- (RLNE3312686)
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Woods of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
15802 De Peer Ave
15802 De Peer Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1775 sqft
Towering Two Story Greatroom w/Fireplace - Handsome Flooring! - Multi-purpose room downstairs - SS appliances - Spacious Master suite upstairs - All bedrooms offer walk-in closets & Ceiling fans - Generous, level Backyard - Excellent RRISD Schools:
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
16701 Great Oaks Dr
16701 Great Oaks Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1710 sqft
This extremely energy efficient 3 bed 2.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Village of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
404 Conservation Dr Unit
404 Conservation Dr, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1710 sqft
New town-home, never lived in! 2 story condo. 3/2, w/granite counters, stainless steel appliance, many windows! Open layout, big sliding door to yard. Apply-www.texcenrealty.com read App. Guidelines on-site before applying.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Meadows of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
9006 Brimstone LN
9006 Brimstone Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2051 sqft
Available 8/1/20.Bright & modern interior.Open formal living/dining.Glass French doors to study w/closet.Open kitchen/breakfast/family room w/fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Woods of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
8166 Racine TRL
8166 Racine Trail, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2449 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Woods at Brushy Creek! Located .
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Woods of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
7804 Monona AVE
7804 Monona Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX
Large 4 bedroom home, 3,000+ sqft, oversized .23 acre lot. Formal living and dining at entry - large open family, kitchen, and breakfast nook design towards back.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3707 Cornerstone ST
3707 Cornerstone Street, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1412 sqft
Nice home near great Round Rock schools and parks. This 3 bedroom and two bath home has been recently updated.
Results within 1 mile of Brushy Creek
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
58 Units Available
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1366 sqft
A new apartment community with private townhome-style entries, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Convenient access to I-45 and Route 183. Minutes from Forest North Elementary School.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
29 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1315 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
40 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1395 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
