Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
242 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Brushy Creek, TX
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Brook
9509 Graceland Trail
9509 Graceland Trail, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2960 sqft
Beautiful, FURNISHED home for lease on desirable, large corner lot! - Well-maintained, one story 3/2, with a bright open floorpan. This home boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets, and a center kitchen island.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cat Hollow
16821 Tomcat Drive
16821 Tomcat Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1814 sqft
16821 Tomcat Drive Available 09/10/20 Great Home in Cat Hollow! - Don't miss this great property in Cat Hollow! New flooring and ready to go! (RLNE3448368)
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Brook
9204 Cessna Ln
9204 Cessna Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4230 sqft
Home for Lease - FM 620, right on Oconnor Dr / Avery Ranch Blvd, R on Morgan Hill Trail, L on Cessna House on Right Great home with access to the community pool,tennis&Sport court(LIKE PRIVATE) from the back yard gate.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stone Canyon
9008 Magic Mountain Lane
9008 West Magic Mountain Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2340 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 in the Stone Canyon Sudivision - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in the popular Stone Canyon community. Open floor plan with master bedroom downstairs.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Cat Hollow
16100 S Great Oaks DR
16100 Great Oaks Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1256 sqft
Come experience low-maintenance living at its best. Gated, 2 bed/2.5 bath condo. Approx 1,217 sqft. Comes with refrigerator & W/D, as well. Both bedrooms and W/D are upstairs. Small, enclosed back yard which is mowed by the HOA.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Cat Hollow
8213 Menlo Park PL
8213 Menlo Park Place, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2481 sqft
Come and see this beautiful 2-story home in the established Cat Hollow Community. Recent interior paint, carpet, laminate flooring, refrigerator, microwave, stovetop, and dishwasher in kitchen.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cat Hollow
16813 Luckenwald Drive
16813 Luckenwald Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2023 sqft
16813 Luckenwald Drive Available 08/01/20 Cat Hollow Subdivision - Large and Updated / Fenced Yard / Top Schools - Fabulous, well maintained home in desirable Cat Hollow subdivision. Large spaces with the kitchen overlooking the family room.
Results within 1 mile of Brushy Creek
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
39 Units Available
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,087
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1118 sqft
A new apartment community with private townhome-style entries, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Convenient access to I-45 and Route 183. Minutes from Forest North Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
39 Units Available
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1362 sqft
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Plenty of community offerings, including a basketball court and grilling station. Shop at Lakeline Mall or tour Austin Aquarium (both are nearby).
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
44 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1395 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
40 Units Available
Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1356 sqft
Upscale living with gourmet kitchens featuring granite-style countertops and stainless steel appliances. Custom fitness center and gaming lounge on site. Patio and balconies available. Pet friendly with 24-hour maintenance. Minutes from Highway 183 and I-35.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
34 Units Available
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated apartment homes feature euro-style cabinets, stainless appliances, white granite countertops, and plank flooring. Community has a resort-style pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, and public outdoor lounge area.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
26 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1315 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
217 Units Available
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$975
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1286 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Find your Rhythm in the booming North Austin neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
909 sqft
Easy commute to Austin on nearby I-35 and I-45. Updated interiors with granite-style countertops, designer bathrooms and black appliance packages. On-site fitness center, pool and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
2 Units Available
One Sam Bass
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
875 sqft
Park-like living convenient to I-35 and all of greater Austin. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with faux hardwood floors and electric appliances. Close to the Round Rock Premium Outlet stores.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Vista Oaks
3904 Kristencreek Lane
3904 Kristencreek Lane, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2239 sqft
3904 Kristencreek Lane Available 09/15/20 Beautiful 4 bed home in Round Rock - Don't miss the chance to lease this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Round Rock. Available on 09/15/2020.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Woods
2002 Overcup Dr.
2002 Overcup Drive, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2348 sqft
2002 Overcup Dr. Available 08/05/20 Amazing 4 bedroom home with bright, updated kitchen. - Plenty of space, open-concept, center island and breakfast bar in kitchen. Large backyard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15609 Belfin DR
15609 Belfin Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2811 sqft
House For Lease In Austin ( Avery Ranch) - Beautiful hone in Avery Ranch. with 3 Bd 2.5 Bath+ Study+Game room. Excellant RRISD Schools like Elsa England Elementary, Pearson Ranch Middle School.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
15425 Echo Hills Drive
15425 Echo Hills Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2796 sqft
Awesome opportunity to lease a large house in highly desirable Avery Ranch! Large four bedroom/two dining/two living house on a quiet street. Many neighborhood amenities. Easy access to 183/183A or Parmer Lane. Lawn service included with rent.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ranch at Brushy Creek
3938 Bowstring Bend
3938 Bowstring Bend, Cedar Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2916 sqft
Stunning Corner Lot in The Ranch at Brushy Creek! - This home has it all! Open floor plan with upgrades throughout - Tile floors in living, dining, kitchen and breakfast areas. Granite counter-tops with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13515 Feldspar Dr
13515 Feldspar Dr, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2614 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in North Austin - 4 Bedroom, 2.
