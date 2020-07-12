/
cat hollow
233 Apartments for rent in Cat Hollow, Brushy Creek, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1529 sqft
The Landing at Round Rock Apartments feature a number of floor plans to suit your needs, from one-bedroom units to four-bedroom units. Luxury trimmings and elegant exteriors. Resort-style pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16821 Tomcat Drive
16821 Tomcat Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1814 sqft
16821 Tomcat Drive Available 09/10/20 Great Home in Cat Hollow! - Don't miss this great property in Cat Hollow! New flooring and ready to go! (RLNE3448368)
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7711 OCONNOR DR
7711 O'connor Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brilliant location puts you in the heart of Round Rock, within the award-winning ISD and close to plenty of shopping and dining opportunities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
16100 S Great Oaks DR
16100 Great Oaks Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1256 sqft
Come experience low-maintenance living at its best. Gated, 2 bed/2.5 bath condo. Approx 1,217 sqft. Comes with refrigerator & W/D, as well. Both bedrooms and W/D are upstairs. Small, enclosed back yard which is mowed by the HOA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8213 Menlo Park PL
8213 Menlo Park Place, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2481 sqft
Come and see this beautiful 2-story home in the established Cat Hollow Community. Recent interior paint, carpet, laminate flooring, refrigerator, microwave, stovetop, and dishwasher in kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16813 Luckenwald Drive
16813 Luckenwald Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2023 sqft
16813 Luckenwald Drive Available 08/01/20 Cat Hollow Subdivision - Large and Updated / Fenced Yard / Top Schools - Fabulous, well maintained home in desirable Cat Hollow subdivision. Large spaces with the kitchen overlooking the family room.
Results within 1 mile of Cat Hollow
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9509 Graceland Trail
9509 Graceland Trail, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2960 sqft
Beautiful, FURNISHED home for lease on desirable, large corner lot! - Well-maintained, one story 3/2, with a bright open floorpan. This home boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets, and a center kitchen island.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
15802 De Peer Ave
15802 De Peer Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1775 sqft
Towering Two Story Greatroom w/Fireplace - Handsome Flooring! - Multi-purpose room downstairs - SS appliances - Spacious Master suite upstairs - All bedrooms offer walk-in closets & Ceiling fans - Generous, level Backyard - Excellent RRISD Schools:
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
16701 Great Oaks Dr
16701 Great Oaks Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1710 sqft
This extremely energy efficient 3 bed 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9204 Cessna Ln
9204 Cessna Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4230 sqft
Home for Lease - FM 620, right on Oconnor Dr / Avery Ranch Blvd, R on Morgan Hill Trail, L on Cessna House on Right Great home with access to the community pool,tennis&Sport court(LIKE PRIVATE) from the back yard gate.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8424 Fern Bluff Ave
8424 Fern Bluff Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1910 sqft
- (RLNE3312686)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9008 Magic Mountain Lane
9008 West Magic Mountain Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2340 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 in the Stone Canyon Sudivision - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in the popular Stone Canyon community. Open floor plan with master bedroom downstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
16919 Whitebrush LOOP
16919 Whitebrush Loop, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1380 sqft
Charming home in highly sought after Brushy Creek! Family room offers vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile floors, wood burning fireplace & abundance of natural light. Kitchen is open to the family room & features a breakfast bar & great cabinet space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2405 Cloud Peak LN
2405 Cloud Peak Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2493 sqft
Beautiful 2-story home nestled in the established Stone Canyon neighborhood! Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Recent paint and flooring downstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
2514 Falcon Drive
2514 Falcon Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1700; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1850.00; IMRID24467
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
14109 Mccoy LOOP
14109 McCoy Loop, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
2580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14109 Mccoy LOOP in Brushy Creek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9006 Brimstone LN
9006 Brimstone Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2051 sqft
Available 8/1/20.Bright & modern interior.Open formal living/dining.Glass French doors to study w/closet.Open kitchen/breakfast/family room w/fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7804 Monona AVE
7804 Monona Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3046 sqft
Large 4 bedroom home, 3,000+ sqft, oversized .23 acre lot. Formal living and dining at entry - large open family, kitchen, and breakfast nook design towards back.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
120 Archipelago
120 Archipelago Trail, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3039 sqft
120 Archipelago Available 08/01/20 Charming 4 Bedroom House for Lease in North Austin! - GORGEOUS 1-STORY 4BR/3.5BA HOME WITH OFFICE AND GAMEROOM ON CORNER LOT WITH POND VIEW! SOLAR PANELS, 4 CAR GARAGE, ELFA SHELVING IN MASTER BEDROOM CLOSET.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
15901 De Peer AVE
15901 De Peer Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
Bright and open home in Brushy Creek area! Huge primary suite with ~100 sqft walk-in closet, garden tub, double vanity, tiled shower. Kitchen has tons of counter space / cabinets, pantry, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Cat Hollow
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
97 Units Available
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,062
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1160 sqft
Comfortable, southern living with the luxury of modern convenience. Tranquil lakeside homes are recently renovated and feature hardwood floors, granite counters and luxury finishes. Endless amenities: yoga room, hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
215 Units Available
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
181 Units Available
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,179
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,428
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1197 sqft
Experience True Texas Luxury at this brand new location in the Lakeline Neighborhood. Live the way you've always dreamed of without compromising style or quality. At The Elizabeth our apartment homes are designed with you in mind.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1010 sqft
Live in modern luxury when you make Ridgecrest Apartment Homes your home. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, TX offer elegant features and inspiring amenities.
