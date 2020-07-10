/
apartments with washer dryer
104 Apartments for rent in Brushy Creek, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
16701 Great Oaks Dr
16701 Great Oaks Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1710 sqft
This extremely energy efficient 3 bed 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Cat Hollow
16813 Luckenwald Drive
16813 Luckenwald Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2023 sqft
16813 Luckenwald Drive Available 08/01/20 Cat Hollow Subdivision - Large and Updated / Fenced Yard / Top Schools - Fabulous, well maintained home in desirable Cat Hollow subdivision. Large spaces with the kitchen overlooking the family room.
Results within 1 mile of Brushy Creek
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
41 Units Available
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,087
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1118 sqft
A new apartment community with private townhome-style entries, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Convenient access to I-45 and Route 183. Minutes from Forest North Elementary School.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
222 Units Available
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$975
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1286 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Find your Rhythm in the booming North Austin neighborhood.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
25 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1315 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
40 Units Available
Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1356 sqft
Upscale living with gourmet kitchens featuring granite-style countertops and stainless steel appliances. Custom fitness center and gaming lounge on site. Patio and balconies available. Pet friendly with 24-hour maintenance. Minutes from Highway 183 and I-35.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
36 Units Available
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,536
1362 sqft
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Plenty of community offerings, including a basketball court and grilling station. Shop at Lakeline Mall or tour Austin Aquarium (both are nearby).
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive
15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2250 sqft
Well-Maintained 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Desirable Avery Ranch! - >>>> Walkthrough video: https://youtu.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Ranch at Brushy Creek
122 Driftwood Drive
122 Driftwood Drive, Cedar Park, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,749
3145 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house built in 2014 located at Ranch at Brushy Creek in Cedar Park. Very good school district (10/9/8).
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meadows
1600 Meadows Dr
1600 Meadows Drive, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1242 sqft
Near to Round Rock Downtown, Library, Grocery stores, Highways (I-35), Shopping areas, Restaurants etc. Cute home that sits on a loop drive with very little traffic. No carpet.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
120 Archipelago
120 Archipelago Trail, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3039 sqft
120 Archipelago Available 08/01/20 Charming 4 Bedroom House for Lease in North Austin! - GORGEOUS 1-STORY 4BR/3.5BA HOME WITH OFFICE AND GAMEROOM ON CORNER LOT WITH POND VIEW! SOLAR PANELS, 4 CAR GARAGE, ELFA SHELVING IN MASTER BEDROOM CLOSET.
Results within 5 miles of Brushy Creek
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
49 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1441 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
12 Units Available
Bryan - Sloan
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
905 sqft
Recently upgraded homes with faux wooden flooring, fireplaces, two-tone paint and designer lighting fixtures. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, jacuzzi and a dog park.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
14 Units Available
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1107 sqft
Situated in the heart of Round Rock, TX, this development offers amenities including various floor plans (one-three bedroom floor plans), vaulted ceilings, wood floors, chef's kitchens, and ample storage.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
97 Units Available
Angus Valley
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,062
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1160 sqft
Comfortable, southern living with the luxury of modern convenience. Tranquil lakeside homes are recently renovated and feature hardwood floors, granite counters and luxury finishes. Endless amenities: yoga room, hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
46 Units Available
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1352 sqft
Prime Austin location just minutes from Arboretum Hills Golf Course, and Lakes Austin and Travis. Quarry tile entries, nine-foot ceilings and oversize garden tubs. Landscaped grounds with clubhouse, fitness center and sauna.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
23 Units Available
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1010 sqft
Live in modern luxury when you make Ridgecrest Apartment Homes your home. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, TX offer elegant features and inspiring amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
33 Units Available
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,306
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1249 sqft
The Alden is Cedar Park's newest community that focuses on providing a lavish living experience for its community members.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
45 Units Available
Lamplight Village
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Terrazzo
8585 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,012
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1258 sqft
Stunning outdoor landscaping with beautiful pool, sundeck and patios. Near Highway 183 and Mopac for easy commutes. Fireplaces, hardwood floors and balconies in each suite. On-site parking, large playground and business center.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
30 Units Available
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1360 sqft
Conveniently located off Legendary Drive and FM 734 with easy commuting into downtown Austin. Units feature washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community offers a gym, pool and parking garage.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
948 sqft
Situated along Shoreline Drive and close to local shops and leisure amenities. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include a pool, racquetball court and tennis court.
