furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM
17 Furnished Apartments for rent in Brushy Creek, TX
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Brook
1 Unit Available
9509 Graceland Trail
9509 Graceland Trail, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2960 sqft
9509 Graceland Trail Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, FURNISHED home for lease on desirable, large corner lot! - Well-maintained, one story 3/2, with a bright open floorpan.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1298 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full-size washer/dryer and intrusion alarms. Community has a resort-style pool, covered outdoor fireplace and bark park.
Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
21 Units Available
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1356 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 183 and close to shops and dining. Apartments feature oversized patios and balconies, washer/dryers and storage space. Community features a surround-sound theater.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14am
Chandlere Crossing
21 Units Available
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$1,085
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,172
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1075 sqft
A luxury apartment community that features a resort-style pool, private balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, and garden soaking tubs. The landscaped setting is within green Texas farmland, yet near all the amenities of Round Rock.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
40 Units Available
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,133
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1394 sqft
Minutes from the freeway. Recently renovated with updated appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fireplaces available. Furnished. On-site pool, gym, carport and dog park. Courtyard and clubhouse provided.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
26 Units Available
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1107 sqft
Situated in the heart of Round Rock, TX, this development offers amenities including various floor plans (one-three bedroom floor plans), vaulted ceilings, wood floors, chef's kitchens, and ample storage.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1336 sqft
Luxury community offers residents access to resort-inspired pool, cardio-theater and billiard room. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Located close to shopping, dining, recreational facilities, and schools in Round Rock, TX.
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805
700 Mandarin Flyway, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
$820
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A large Master Bedroom, in a brand-new-stunning townhouse, near the gorgeous walking trails of Brushy Creek. Easy access to 183. Rent: $820 + 1/3 utilities (electricity, gas, internet, cables - Approx. $80).
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Burnet
29 Units Available
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1188 sqft
Open the door to a premier lifestyle defined by spectacular amenities and incredible convenience. A life where you’re surrounded by luxury, with the buzz of the city mere steps away.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northwest Hills - Far West
12 Units Available
Post Park Mesa
5811 Mesa Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,610
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1170 sqft
Post Park Mesa apartments lie near the Bright Leaf Preserve in Austin. This location is convenient to the University of Texas, as well as the Highland and Lakeline malls. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, built-in bookshelves, nine-foot ceilings, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1323 sqft
A modern community tucked into a wooded area near Northwest Austin. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and bark park. Apartments offer walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly.
Last updated March 23 at 07:52pm
$
Scofield Farms
Contact for Availability
Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,182
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1396 sqft
Our office is currently closed for touring, but we are still able to provide virtual tours and property information. Call Now for Details! The luxury apartment home of your dreams is at Ten Oaks.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Burnet
1 Unit Available
11400 Domain Dr
11400 Domain Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Domain! - Property Id: 112465 Live at the perfect location where we mix home, work, and play within steps from your front door. Just off of the MoPac Expressway and U.S.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
9701 Stonelake Blvd.
9701 Stonelake Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,600
350 sqft
Candlewood Suites Austin Arboretum-Northwest - Property Id: 285970 Featuring studio and one bedroom queen suites. Rooms include fully equipped kitchens, wifi, cable TV and self service laundry. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
North Burnet
1 Unit Available
11010 Domain Dr.
11010 Domain Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
700 sqft
Furnished, high walk score, pool with BBQ area and cabanas , gym, business center. King bed, large garden tub, faux balcony overlooking shops. Walk to restaurants and shopping. Quick access to highways. On quiet and less traffic side of the Domain.
Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Old Town District
1 Unit Available
202 S Elm St
202 South Elm Street, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1848 sqft
Available July 2nd!! 1965 charm meets a recent builder remodel inside & out! Engineered wood flooring with granite kitchen and bath in an open floorplan. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included in separate laundry room.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9525 N Capital Of Texas Hwy
9525 Capital of Texas Highway, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1113 sqft
Our condo is conveniently located at the corner of Hwy 183 and N Capital of Texas Hwy. This fully furnished condo of 2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom is located in a safe gated community that offers spectacular views into the canyon.
