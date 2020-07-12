Apartment List
/
TX
/
brushy creek
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:41 PM

219 Apartments for rent in Brushy Creek, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brushy Creek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2011 Sam Bass RD
2011 Sam Bass Road, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2095 sqft
Serene private location in the heart of Round Rock. This property sits on 4.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
9107 Gage Dr
9107 Gage Dr, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,790
2447 sqft
2019-built house for lease in Enclave at Pearson Place. 2 story with open modern design in a private gated community, 4 beds (Jr.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Cat Hollow
16100 S Great Oaks DR
16100 Great Oaks Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1256 sqft
Come experience low-maintenance living at its best. Gated, 2 bed/2.5 bath condo. Approx 1,217 sqft. Comes with refrigerator & W/D, as well. Both bedrooms and W/D are upstairs. Small, enclosed back yard which is mowed by the HOA.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Canyon
2405 Cloud Peak LN
2405 Cloud Peak Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2493 sqft
Beautiful 2-story home nestled in the established Stone Canyon neighborhood! Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Recent paint and flooring downstairs.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Brushy Creek
14109 Mccoy LOOP
14109 McCoy Loop, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
2580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14109 Mccoy LOOP in Brushy Creek. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Meadows of Brushy Creek
9006 Brimstone LN
9006 Brimstone Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2051 sqft
Available 8/1/20.Bright & modern interior.Open formal living/dining.Glass French doors to study w/closet.Open kitchen/breakfast/family room w/fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Brushy Creek
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1362 sqft
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Plenty of community offerings, including a basketball court and grilling station. Shop at Lakeline Mall or tour Austin Aquarium (both are nearby).
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
45 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1395 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
40 Units Available
Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1356 sqft
Upscale living with gourmet kitchens featuring granite-style countertops and stainless steel appliances. Custom fitness center and gaming lounge on site. Patio and balconies available. Pet friendly with 24-hour maintenance. Minutes from Highway 183 and I-35.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
39 Units Available
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,087
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1118 sqft
A new apartment community with private townhome-style entries, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Convenient access to I-45 and Route 183. Minutes from Forest North Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
34 Units Available
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated apartment homes feature euro-style cabinets, stainless appliances, white granite countertops, and plank flooring. Community has a resort-style pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, and public outdoor lounge area.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
26 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1315 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
909 sqft
Easy commute to Austin on nearby I-35 and I-45. Updated interiors with granite-style countertops, designer bathrooms and black appliance packages. On-site fitness center, pool and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
2 Units Available
One Sam Bass
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
875 sqft
Park-like living convenient to I-35 and all of greater Austin. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with faux hardwood floors and electric appliances. Close to the Round Rock Premium Outlet stores.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Vista Oaks
3904 Kristencreek Lane
3904 Kristencreek Lane, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2239 sqft
3904 Kristencreek Lane Available 09/15/20 Beautiful 4 bed home in Round Rock - Don't miss the chance to lease this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Round Rock. Available on 09/15/2020.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive
15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2250 sqft
Well-Maintained 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Desirable Avery Ranch! - >>>> Walkthrough video: https://youtu.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
15425 Echo Hills Drive
15425 Echo Hills Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2796 sqft
Awesome opportunity to lease a large house in highly desirable Avery Ranch! Large four bedroom/two dining/two living house on a quiet street. Many neighborhood amenities. Easy access to 183/183A or Parmer Lane. Lawn service included with rent.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
10101 WEST PARMER LANE
10101 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in a great part of North Austin near Parmer Lane and 620. You'll be minutes from the Lakeline Metro-Rail Station, major employers and plenty of dining and shopping opportunities.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ranch at Brushy Creek
3938 Bowstring Bend
3938 Bowstring Bend, Cedar Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2916 sqft
Stunning Corner Lot in The Ranch at Brushy Creek! - This home has it all! Open floor plan with upgrades throughout - Tile floors in living, dining, kitchen and breakfast areas. Granite counter-tops with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13515 Feldspar Dr
13515 Feldspar Dr, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2614 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in North Austin - 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
9520 SPECTRUM DR
9520 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Where you live is one of the most important decisions you can make! You?ll love this hip, savvy Austin apartment where you?ll find contemporary finishes and first-rate amenities.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Ranch at Brushy Creek
122 Driftwood Drive
122 Driftwood Drive, Cedar Park, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,749
3145 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house built in 2014 located at Ranch at Brushy Creek in Cedar Park. Very good school district (10/9/8).
City Guide for Brushy Creek, TX

"I got a guitar; you got a smile / We can go to Brushy Creek for a while / And have us a good time. / There ain't nothing like the sound / Of the hill country singing in the background." -- From "Brushy Creek" by Josh Abbott Band

Brushy Creek rests, appropriately, on the shores of the Brushy Creek in Williamson County, Texas, just north of Austin. Filling out the space of approximately eight square and hilly miles, Brushy Creek is a small suburban community offering a typical Texan climate (read: can get hot!) with averages in the 90's in the summer and essentially no snow in the winter (to all the ski bums thinking of moving here: you will have to travel to hit the slopes! You've been warned). Brushy Creek is that comfortable small-town gem that allows you to enjoy the quiet of the country only a short distance from live music and crowds in Austin. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brushy Creek, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brushy Creek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Brushy Creek 1 BedroomsBrushy Creek 2 BedroomsBrushy Creek 3 BedroomsBrushy Creek Accessible ApartmentsBrushy Creek Apartments with Balcony
Brushy Creek Apartments with GarageBrushy Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrushy Creek Apartments with ParkingBrushy Creek Apartments with PoolBrushy Creek Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Brushy Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrushy Creek Furnished ApartmentsBrushy Creek Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TX
San Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cat Hollow

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District