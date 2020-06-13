Apartment List
/
TX
/
brushy creek
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

221 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brushy Creek, TX

Finding an apartment in Brushy Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3511 Monument Drive
3511 Monument Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1507 sqft
3511 Monument Drive Available 06/20/20 Nice 3/2/2 Home on huge lot! - Nice 3/2/2 Home on huge lot, Kitchen with updated refrigerator, microwave, gas stove and breakfast area, Formal dining or studay off kitchen, Laundry room with cabinets & sink.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Brook
1 Unit Available
9509 Graceland Trail
9509 Graceland Trail, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2960 sqft
9509 Graceland Trail Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, FURNISHED home for lease on desirable, large corner lot! - Well-maintained, one story 3/2, with a bright open floorpan.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woods of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
8522 Delavan Ave
8522 Delavan Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2239 sqft
8522 Delavan Ave - New Carpet Just Installed. Great floorplan for entertaining. Open & bright. Guest Suite Down. (RLNE4614996)

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woods of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
8310 Caledonia Dr
8310 Caledonia Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2013 sqft
8310 Caledonia Dr Available 08/17/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near 620 & 45 - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near 620 & 45 ~ Open Floorplan w/Beautiful Wood and Tile Flooring ~ Chefs Kitchen w/High End Appliances & Granite Countertops ~

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Brook
1 Unit Available
9204 Cessna Ln
9204 Cessna Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4230 sqft
Home for Lease - FM 620, right on Oconnor Dr / Avery Ranch Blvd, R on Morgan Hill Trail, L on Cessna House on Right Great home with access to the community pool,tennis&Sport court(LIKE PRIVATE) from the back yard gate.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
16919 Whitebrush Loop
16919 Whitebrush Loop, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1380 sqft
Great home in Brushy Creek! - Lovely 4 bedroom home in the Little Village subdivision of Brushy Creek and is nearby a park! Tile floors in the living and laminate wood floors in the kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Canyon
1 Unit Available
7201 Two Jacks Trl
7201 Two Jacks Trail, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2407 sqft
7201 Two Jacks - Property Id: 294380 Well maintained, move in ready home, on a corner lot, in the Stone Canyon subdivision in Round Rock, TX. It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a second living room, or office, and formal dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Canyon
1 Unit Available
8608 Glen Canyon Dr
8608 Glen Canyon Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2524 sqft
8608 Glen Canyon Dr Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home for Lease in Cat Hollow - Beautiful Cat Hollow home with over 2,500 sqft & 2 living areas! High ceilings & an open floor plan maximize the space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fern Bluff
1 Unit Available
8413 Priest River Dr
8413 Priest River Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1802 sqft
8413 Priest River Dr Available 07/13/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath House for Lease in Round Rock! - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath house for rent in Round Rock. Open floor plan. Fireplace in the living room. Tile flooring through out the main living areas.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cat Hollow
1 Unit Available
8213 Menlo Park PL
8213 Menlo Park Place, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2481 sqft
Come and see this beautiful 2-story home in the established Cat Hollow Community. Recent interior paint, carpet, laminate flooring, refrigerator, microwave, stovetop, and dishwasher in kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Village of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
404 Conservation Dr Unit
404 Conservation Dr, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1710 sqft
New town-home, never lived in! 2 story condo. 3/2, w/granite counters, stainless steel appliance, many windows! Open layout, big sliding door to yard. Apply-www.texcenrealty.com read App. Guidelines on-site before applying.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cat Hollow
1 Unit Available
16100 S Great Oaks DR
16100 Great Oaks Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1256 sqft
Come experience low-maintenance living at its best. Gated, 2 bed/2.5 bath condo. Approx 1,217 sqft. Comes with refrigerator & W/D, as well. Both bedrooms and W/D are upstairs. Small, enclosed back yard which is mowed by the HOA.
Results within 1 mile of Brushy Creek
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
40 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1395 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
42 Units Available
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1402 sqft
Sophisticated apartment homes feature euro-style cabinets, stainless appliances, white granite countertops, and plank flooring. Community has a resort-style pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, and public outdoor lounge area.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
28 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
43 Units Available
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1362 sqft
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Plenty of community offerings, including a basketball court and grilling station. Shop at Lakeline Mall or tour Austin Aquarium (both are nearby).
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1315 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
56 Units Available
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$914
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1118 sqft
A new apartment community with private townhome-style entries, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Convenient access to I-45 and Route 183. Minutes from Forest North Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
909 sqft
Easy commute to Austin on nearby I-35 and I-45. Updated interiors with granite-style countertops, designer bathrooms and black appliance packages. On-site fitness center, pool and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
244 Units Available
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$975
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1286 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Find your Rhythm in the booming North Austin neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
One Sam Bass
5 Units Available
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
875 sqft
Park-like living convenient to I-35 and all of greater Austin. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with faux hardwood floors and electric appliances. Close to the Round Rock Premium Outlet stores.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
49 Units Available
Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1356 sqft
Upscale living with gourmet kitchens featuring granite-style countertops and stainless steel appliances. Custom fitness center and gaming lounge on site. Patio and balconies available. Pet friendly with 24-hour maintenance. Minutes from Highway 183 and I-35.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Oaklands
1 Unit Available
903 Oaklands Drive
903 Oaklands Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2119 sqft
Huge Updated home with great new look. - Great updated home located in North Round Rock that is close to shopping and other great restaurants. Home also has new garage door, refrigerator and A/C System.
City Guide for Brushy Creek, TX

"I got a guitar; you got a smile / We can go to Brushy Creek for a while / And have us a good time. / There ain't nothing like the sound / Of the hill country singing in the background." -- From "Brushy Creek" by Josh Abbott Band

Brushy Creek rests, appropriately, on the shores of the Brushy Creek in Williamson County, Texas, just north of Austin. Filling out the space of approximately eight square and hilly miles, Brushy Creek is a small suburban community offering a typical Texan climate (read: can get hot!) with averages in the 90's in the summer and essentially no snow in the winter (to all the ski bums thinking of moving here: you will have to travel to hit the slopes! You've been warned). Brushy Creek is that comfortable small-town gem that allows you to enjoy the quiet of the country only a short distance from live music and crowds in Austin. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brushy Creek, TX

Finding an apartment in Brushy Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Brushy Creek 2 BedroomsBrushy Creek 3 BedroomsBrushy Creek Apartments with BalconyBrushy Creek Apartments with Garage
Brushy Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrushy Creek Apartments with ParkingBrushy Creek Apartments with Pool
Brushy Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrushy Creek Furnished ApartmentsBrushy Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TX
San Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cat Hollow

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District