152 Apartments for rent in Brushy Creek, TX with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Brushy Creek renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Cat Hollow
16813 Luckenwald Drive
16813 Luckenwald Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2023 sqft
16813 Luckenwald Drive Available 08/01/20 Cat Hollow Subdivision - Large and Updated / Fenced Yard / Top Schools - Fabulous, well maintained home in desirable Cat Hollow subdivision. Large spaces with the kitchen overlooking the family room.
Results within 1 mile of Brushy Creek
40 Units Available
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,648
1362 sqft
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Plenty of community offerings, including a basketball court and grilling station. Shop at Lakeline Mall or tour Austin Aquarium (both are nearby).
40 Units Available
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,167
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1118 sqft
A new apartment community with private townhome-style entries, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Convenient access to I-45 and Route 183. Minutes from Forest North Elementary School.
38 Units Available
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,107
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated apartment homes feature euro-style cabinets, stainless appliances, white granite countertops, and plank flooring. Community has a resort-style pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, and public outdoor lounge area.
19 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,013
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
44 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1395 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
41 Units Available
Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1356 sqft
Upscale living with gourmet kitchens featuring granite-style countertops and stainless steel appliances. Custom fitness center and gaming lounge on site. Patio and balconies available. Pet friendly with 24-hour maintenance. Minutes from Highway 183 and I-35.
27 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$981
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1315 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
11 Units Available
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
Easy commute to Austin on nearby I-35 and I-45. Updated interiors with granite-style countertops, designer bathrooms and black appliance packages. On-site fitness center, pool and complimentary Wi-Fi.
216 Units Available
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1286 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Find your Rhythm in the booming North Austin neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.

1 Unit Available
10101 WEST PARMER LANE
10101 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in a great part of North Austin near Parmer Lane and 620. You'll be minutes from the Lakeline Metro-Rail Station, major employers and plenty of dining and shopping opportunities.

1 Unit Available
9520 SPECTRUM DR
9520 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Where you live is one of the most important decisions you can make! You?ll love this hip, savvy Austin apartment where you?ll find contemporary finishes and first-rate amenities.

1 Unit Available
9400 W PARMER
9400 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking paths, mature landscaping, swimming pools, volleyball, a fitness center and clubhouse are a few of the many perks of living here. Live in a Grade A school system without paying a fortune in rent.

1 Unit Available
9801 W PARMER LN
9801 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The elegant architectural style with custom stucco detail, the 30 acres of lush landscape and the myriad of amenities will welcome you home every day! Inside the gates you'll find a wireless cafe, three fully-equipped fitness centers, a computer

1 Unit Available
14010 Osmarea Drive
14010 Osmerea Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1752 sqft
Beautiful home w/master bedroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms & a loft area upstairs, Super convenient location at RR 620 and Parmer lane. High ceiling, bright and roomy. Engineering wood down stairs.
Results within 5 miles of Brushy Creek
178 Units Available
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,101
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,323
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1197 sqft
Experience True Texas Luxury at this brand new location in the Lakeline Neighborhood. Live the way you've always dreamed of without compromising style or quality. At The Elizabeth our apartment homes are designed with you in mind.
97 Units Available
Angus Valley
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,069
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1160 sqft
Comfortable, southern living with the luxury of modern convenience. Tranquil lakeside homes are recently renovated and feature hardwood floors, granite counters and luxury finishes. Endless amenities: yoga room, hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and more.
260 Units Available
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX.
18 Units Available
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1284 sqft
Coming soon to Leander, Texas is your new Hill Country paradise featuring modern apartment homes and luxurious amenities.
18 Units Available
Highline
13201 Legendary Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1299 sqft
An urban oasis where Austin's charm and style take on a new life. Enjoy the casual elegance of wood-style floors, gourmet kitchens and 9' ceilings, alongside smart and savvy features like USB charging stations.
23 Units Available
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1010 sqft
Live in modern luxury when you make Ridgecrest Apartment Homes your home. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, TX offer elegant features and inspiring amenities.
45 Units Available
Lamplight Village
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
20 Units Available
Altis Lakeline
12700 Ridgeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1361 sqft
Modern, urban community featuring designer chic styling, technology upgrades and an eco-friendly design. Chef-quality kitchens, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Near Route 183 and parks.
City Guide for Brushy Creek, TX

"I got a guitar; you got a smile / We can go to Brushy Creek for a while / And have us a good time. / There ain't nothing like the sound / Of the hill country singing in the background." -- From "Brushy Creek" by Josh Abbott Band

Brushy Creek rests, appropriately, on the shores of the Brushy Creek in Williamson County, Texas, just north of Austin. Filling out the space of approximately eight square and hilly miles, Brushy Creek is a small suburban community offering a typical Texan climate (read: can get hot!) with averages in the 90's in the summer and essentially no snow in the winter (to all the ski bums thinking of moving here: you will have to travel to hit the slopes! You've been warned). Brushy Creek is that comfortable small-town gem that allows you to enjoy the quiet of the country only a short distance from live music and crowds in Austin. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Brushy Creek, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Brushy Creek renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

