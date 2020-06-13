Apartment List
/
TX
/
brushy creek
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

218 Apartments for rent in Brushy Creek, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
16701 Great Oaks Dr
16701 Great Oaks Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1710 sqft
This extremely energy efficient 3 bed 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Village of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
16919 Whitebrush Loop
16919 Whitebrush Loop, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1380 sqft
Great home in Brushy Creek! - Lovely 4 bedroom home in the Little Village subdivision of Brushy Creek and is nearby a park! Tile floors in the living and laminate wood floors in the kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fern Bluff
1 Unit Available
8413 Priest River Dr
8413 Priest River Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1802 sqft
8413 Priest River Dr Available 07/13/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath House for Lease in Round Rock! - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath house for rent in Round Rock. Open floor plan. Fireplace in the living room. Tile flooring through out the main living areas.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Cat Hollow
1 Unit Available
16100 S Great Oaks DR
16100 Great Oaks Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1256 sqft
Come experience low-maintenance living at its best. Gated, 2 bed/2.5 bath condo. Approx 1,217 sqft. Comes with refrigerator & W/D, as well. Both bedrooms and W/D are upstairs. Small, enclosed back yard which is mowed by the HOA.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Meadows of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
9006 Brimstone LN
9006 Brimstone Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2051 sqft
Available 8/1/20.Bright & modern interior.Open formal living/dining.Glass French doors to study w/closet.Open kitchen/breakfast/family room w/fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Woods of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
7804 Monona AVE
7804 Monona Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3046 sqft
Large 4 bedroom home, 3,000+ sqft, oversized .23 acre lot. Formal living and dining at entry - large open family, kitchen, and breakfast nook design towards back.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3707 Cornerstone ST
3707 Cornerstone Street, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1412 sqft
Nice home near great Round Rock schools and parks. This 3 bedroom and two bath home has been recently updated.
Results within 1 mile of Brushy Creek
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1315 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
44 Units Available
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1362 sqft
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Plenty of community offerings, including a basketball court and grilling station. Shop at Lakeline Mall or tour Austin Aquarium (both are nearby).
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
42 Units Available
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1402 sqft
Sophisticated apartment homes feature euro-style cabinets, stainless appliances, white granite countertops, and plank flooring. Community has a resort-style pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, and public outdoor lounge area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
56 Units Available
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$914
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1118 sqft
A new apartment community with private townhome-style entries, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Convenient access to I-45 and Route 183. Minutes from Forest North Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
909 sqft
Easy commute to Austin on nearby I-35 and I-45. Updated interiors with granite-style countertops, designer bathrooms and black appliance packages. On-site fitness center, pool and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
One Sam Bass
5 Units Available
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
875 sqft
Park-like living convenient to I-35 and all of greater Austin. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with faux hardwood floors and electric appliances. Close to the Round Rock Premium Outlet stores.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
49 Units Available
Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1356 sqft
Upscale living with gourmet kitchens featuring granite-style countertops and stainless steel appliances. Custom fitness center and gaming lounge on site. Patio and balconies available. Pet friendly with 24-hour maintenance. Minutes from Highway 183 and I-35.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
10101 WEST PARMER LANE
10101 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in a great part of North Austin near Parmer Lane and 620. You'll be minutes from the Lakeline Metro-Rail Station, major employers and plenty of dining and shopping opportunities.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive
15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2250 sqft
15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive Available 07/08/20 Well-Maintained 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Desirable Avery Ranch! - **All Apps Must Be Submitted to www.keyrenteraustin.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Highland Horizon
301 Highland Horizon, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1778 sqft
Available 07/01/20 301 Highland - Property Id: 294512 Many new updates and more coming in the next few days! Features Covered patio, private backyard, sprinkler system, Slate/Tile floors, granite, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, wood

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ranch at Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
113 ARROWHEAD TR
113 Arrowhead Trail, Cedar Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2990 sqft
113 Arrowhead - 2990 sq. ft. - $2495.00 - 4+-2.5 - Ranch @ Brushy Creek. M Bedroom downstairs, home has formal d-room, kitchen w/lots of counter/cabinet space, island & pantry, F-place in L-room, secondary bedrooms upstairs & covered patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
9409 Meyrick Park Trail
9409 Meyrick Park Trail, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
PRE LEASE for mid-late July move in: Avery Ranch - 3 bed, 2.5 baths, 2 living area (including loft/game room). Master down, covered patio. Fenced yard, great trees. Super convenient to schools, parks, shoping & major employers.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Creek Bend
1 Unit Available
1726 Zimmerman LN
1726 Zimmerman Lane, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1448 sqft
Freshly Updated thru-out with granite counters, over-sized hard tile in all living and wet area includingkitchen. Interior painting completed last week. Both bathrooms have been recently renovated / remodeled.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Wood Glen
1 Unit Available
2021 Wood Glen DR
2021 Woodglen Dr, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2738 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom (master downstairs) + Game Room (upstairs) + 2.5 Bath Home for Lease in sought-after Wood Glen. Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Gas Cooktop, Built-In Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Area.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
16220 Wynstone LN
16220 Wynstone Lane, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2567 sqft
"Beautiful One Story on a Quiet, Tree Lined Street, Four Bedrooms, Extensive Tile, Covered Front and Rear Patios" This white stone one story is an ideal home on a quiet, tree lined street.
City Guide for Brushy Creek, TX

"I got a guitar; you got a smile / We can go to Brushy Creek for a while / And have us a good time. / There ain't nothing like the sound / Of the hill country singing in the background." -- From "Brushy Creek" by Josh Abbott Band

Brushy Creek rests, appropriately, on the shores of the Brushy Creek in Williamson County, Texas, just north of Austin. Filling out the space of approximately eight square and hilly miles, Brushy Creek is a small suburban community offering a typical Texan climate (read: can get hot!) with averages in the 90's in the summer and essentially no snow in the winter (to all the ski bums thinking of moving here: you will have to travel to hit the slopes! You've been warned). Brushy Creek is that comfortable small-town gem that allows you to enjoy the quiet of the country only a short distance from live music and crowds in Austin. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brushy Creek, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brushy Creek renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Brushy Creek 2 BedroomsBrushy Creek 3 BedroomsBrushy Creek Apartments with BalconyBrushy Creek Apartments with Garage
Brushy Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrushy Creek Apartments with ParkingBrushy Creek Apartments with Pool
Brushy Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrushy Creek Furnished ApartmentsBrushy Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TX
San Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cat Hollow

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District