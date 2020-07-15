32 Studio Apartments for rent in Cedar Park, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
$1,019
659 sqft
Bexley at Lakeline is a NEW luxury community in Northwest Austin featuring a variety of studio, 1, and 2 bedroom homes designed to meet your every need.
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Park
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
178 Units Available
Caliza
12638 Ridgeline Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,115
621 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Park
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
39 Units Available
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,170
574 sqft
A new apartment community with private townhome-style entries, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Convenient access to I-45 and Route 183. Minutes from Forest North Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
34 Units Available
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road, Leander, TX
Studio
$1,050
578 sqft
When you come home to The Conley, you are coming home to an unparalleled, luxury living experience in Leander, Texas.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
178 Units Available
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,101
546 sqft
Experience True Texas Luxury at this brand new location in the Lakeline Neighborhood. Live the way you've always dreamed of without compromising style or quality. At The Elizabeth our apartment homes are designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
53 Units Available
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$774
441 sqft
Apartments feature electric ranges, ceiling fans, and extra storage. Located in the Round Rock School District with convenient access to the 183 freeway, 183A, and 45. Laundry facilities, two playgrounds, basketball court, and business center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
46 Units Available
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St, Austin, TX
Studio
$990
599 sqft
This is where luxury meets style. Design finishes, elegant interior features and world-class amenities situated on 14 acres with impressive canal. Water features, pool, car charging and more at this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
216 Units Available
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
506 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Find your Rhythm in the booming North Austin neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 07:23 AM
17 Units Available
Chandlere Crossing
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$1,090
558 sqft
A luxury apartment community that features a resort-style pool, private balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, and garden soaking tubs. The landscaped setting is within green Texas farmland, yet near all the amenities of Round Rock.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
36 Units Available
Milwood
The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$870
432 sqft
Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis court, swimming pool and spa, and a business center. Units feature modern amenities, open living and dining areas, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
4 Units Available
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$875
408 sqft
A modern, pet-friendly community near Round Rock Premium Outlets and minor league baseball field. Apartments feature modern appliances, fireplaces, and faux-wood flooring. On-site playground, pool, and pet stations.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,050
581 sqft
Slide into a sophisticated lifestyle in North Austin. Community has a yoga studio and gym. Relax in the hammock garden or take a dip in the resort-style pool. Units feature quartz counters and 11-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
27 Units Available
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
515 sqft
Perfect convenience with shopping and Concordia University within walking distance. One- to three-bedroom apartments are pet friendly and have in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pool and hot tub, plus playground for kids.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
13 Units Available
Aspire North Austin
13130 Pond Springs Road, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,395
633 sqft
Aspire North Austin is a locally owned and operated BRAND-NEW live-work community featuring 72 thoughtfully designed residences in the thriving tech business sector of Austin, Texas, a place where you can grow, find your community, and contribute to

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
9801 Anderson Mill Road - 230
9801 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, TX
Studio
$2,010
1095 sqft
Office/Store
Results within 10 miles of Cedar Park
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
72 Units Available
North Burnet
Gallery at Domain
11119 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,146
417 sqft
Minutes from downtown Austin in chic Domain neighborhood filled with shops and dining. Granite and stainless steel kitchen design. Community features bike storage, BBQs, gym and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
322 Units Available
Round Rock Glen
Parkside at Round Rock
5000 N Mays St, Williamson County, TX
Studio
$965
507 sqft
Welcome to Parkside at Round Rock, a beautiful collection of luxury apartment homes designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
46 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$899
690 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$1,539
1346 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
58 Units Available
North Burnet
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,151
531 sqft
Luxury units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to gym, pool and dog-grooming area. Fantastic location in the heart of Austin, close to the Mopac Expressway.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated July 15 at 01:21 AM
$
57 Units Available
North Burnet
IMT @ The Domain
3001 Esperanza Xing, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,100
546 sqft
Recently renovated homes with modern amenities like stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. The community has a lap pool, jogging trail and fitness center. Food and recreation hub close by.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
52 Units Available
North Burnet
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,495
468 sqft
Come home to The Copeland and experience an energized lifestyle in the heart of North Austin's most popular shopping and entertainment district. The Copeland's modern and distinctive floor plans are reinventing urban apartment living.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
39 Units Available
Milo
3220 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$860
375 sqft
Milo provides residents with the perfect balance of natural surroundings with cosmopolitan luxuries.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
35 Units Available
North Shoal Creek
Abbey Road
2601 Penny Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$906
400 sqft
Air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal, fridge and stove. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, dog park, pool, bike storage and BBQ area.

Welcome to the July 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report. Cedar Park rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report. Cedar Park rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cedar Park rents held steady over the past month

Cedar Park rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Cedar Park stand at $1,388 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,714 for a two-bedroom. Cedar Park's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Cedar Park, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cedar Park

    As rents have increased slightly in Cedar Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cedar Park is less affordable for renters.

    • Cedar Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,714 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Cedar Park's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cedar Park than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Cedar Park is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Round Rock
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    2.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Pflugerville
    $1,280
    $1,580
    -1.2%
    -0.7%
    San Marcos
    $970
    $1,200
    0.4%
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

