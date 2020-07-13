84 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lakeway, TX
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
35 Units Available
Berkshire Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
414 Eagle
414 Eagle, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
Lakeway: 3BA/2BA home for rent - Great 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with approx 2000 sqft of living space. This a beautiful house with hardwood and tile floors, open kitchen with island and bar top seating, lots of cabinet and counter top space.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
119 Feritti Drive
119 Feritti Drive, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
2878 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 07/01/2020. Enjoy the gorgeous views of Rough Hollow from your private rear patio in this remarkable 4-bed / 3.5-bath home! Wood floors in all common areas/bedrooms, plantation shutters...
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
220 Lido St
220 Lido Circle, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2130 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo on Live Oak Golf Course in Lakeway - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
210 Copperleaf rd
210 Copperleaf Road, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1697 sqft
210 Copperleaf - (RLNE5677380)
Results within 1 mile of Lakeway
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,123
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,314
1568 sqft
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
47 Units Available
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1378 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14509 Broadwinged Hawk Drive
14509 Broadwinged Hawk Drive, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2934 sqft
14509 Broadwinged Hawk Drive Available 08/13/20 ***GORGEOUS 4/2 FALCONHEAD STUNNER*** - Spacious, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, great for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1458 Buffalo Gap
1458 Buffalo Gap Road, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2505 sqft
1458 Buffalo Gap Rd., Lakeway TX 78734 - Get the best of indoor & outdoor living with this beautifully improved 3 bed 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5300 Serene Hills Dr 3401
5300 Serene Hills Drive, Travis County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
1387 sqft
Meticulous Townhouses in Lakeway Bee Cave area - Property Id: 144013 Beautiful townhouse constructed in 2015 with two car attached garage available now. This has beautiful finish outs and wood floors in living and dining areas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive
14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3533 sqft
Spacious Spillman Ranch Home - Lake Travis ISD - Backing up to the area golf course is this stunning Spillman Ranch community two story home! The first floor features a formal living & dining upon entry, an open kitchen & informal living room with
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
405 S Meadowlark ST
405 Meadowlark St, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2326 sqft
Tenants must review attached Amendment to residential lease w/their agent before submitting app. This doc must be signed by tenant/submitted w/app. Pet deposits are non-refundable. Tenants provide their own washer & dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16016 Spillman Ranch Loop
16016 Spillman Ranch Loop, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
3600 sqft
Custom Home in Falconhead at Spillman Ranch - Lake Travis Schools - Nestled in the heart of Spillman Ranch in the Falconhead division is this lovely two story home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
15203 Lariat Trail
15203 Lariat Trail, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2223 sqft
Beautiful, Well-Maintained 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home! - *** Tour video: https://youtu.be/0JsWTxJ5hJE *** Must see this inviting home! Beautiful, private courtyard when you enter through the wrought iron door.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeway
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1351 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,375
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
30 Units Available
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1779 sqft
Situated in the Steiner Ranch community and just a short drive from Downtown Austin. Apartment homes featuring granite counters, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a wine room.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,223
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1393 sqft
Enjoy a life that many dream about but few experience nestled in the Steiner Ranch, Austin Hill Country. Wake up to breathtaking canyon views and watch picturesque sunsets over Lake Travis.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,175
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1310 sqft
Luxurious white quartz kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances. Nine-foot vault ceilings with hardwood flooring and sunset views of Lake Travis. State-of-the-art fitness center with virtual golf, bocce ball area and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2129 Westfalian Trail
2129 Westfalian Trail, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2070 sqft
2129 Westfalian Trail Available 08/07/20 2129 Westfalian Trail - Located in the heart of Steiner Ranch, 2129 Westfalian is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23
5801 Thunderbird Street, Lago Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1027 sqft
5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 Available 08/15/20 5801 Thunderbird Rd.
Last updated June 17 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
12221 Montclair Bend
12221 Montclair Bnd, Travis County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3522 sqft
Owner occ. Call to sched appt 24 hr advance. Gorgeous Taylor Morrison Home in Steiner Ranch. 5 large beds w/flex & office. Master suite, office & guest bed down. Other beds & flex up.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
3107 Burks Lane
3107 Burks Lane, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2351 sqft
- Great1storyhomeinSteinerRanch.This3bedroom,2bathhomehasmanydesirable features,includinggranitecountertops,anopenlivingarea,crownmolding,plantationshutters,Largeopen kitchen,doubleovenandmuchmore.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2404 Hunters Green Ct
2404 Hunters Green Court, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
3967 sqft
Must See 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath In Gated Steiner Ranch Neighborhood! - *** Tour Video: https://youtu.
