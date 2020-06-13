Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

188 Cheap Apartments for rent in Cedar Park, TX

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
10 Units Available
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1046 sqft
Suburban Austin apartment homes close to The Lakeline Mall, Elizabeth Milburn City Park and The Arboretum. Five unique floor plans with washer/dryer in all, nine-foot ceilings and large closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
21 Units Available
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 183 and close to shops and dining. Apartments feature oversized patios and balconies, washer/dryers and storage space. Community features a surround-sound theater.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1230 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 183. Apartment amenities include wood-style floors, garden soaking tubs and private patios or balconies. Community offers a clubhouse lounge with Wi-Fi cafe, bark park and swimming pool with sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1290 sqft
Affordable apartments tucked in the tranquil heart of Cedar Park. Perfect location offers quick access to 183A, I35 and Ronald Regan/Parmer, walking distance to HEB and a few miles from Bushy Creek Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Anderson Mill West
4 Units Available
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1116 sqft
The Bridge at Volente is located at 11908 Anderson Mill Road Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1130 sqft
Bexley at Lakeline is a NEW luxury community in Northwest Austin featuring a variety of studio, 1, and 2 bedroom homes designed to meet your every need.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
51 Units Available
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1162 sqft
Situated close to Cedar Park. Floor plans feature amenities such as hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to a fitness center, game room, swimming pool and green open space with bark park.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
335 CYPRESS CREEK RD
335 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a tranquil community nestled within 25 acres of natural beauty. Relax by the bird-feeding areas or marvel at the brook and pond. Live outside the hustle and bustle of Austin yet close to many conveniences, great dining and major employers.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805
700 Mandarin Flyway, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
$820
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A large Master Bedroom, in a brand-new-stunning townhouse, near the gorgeous walking trails of Brushy Creek. Easy access to 183. Rent: $820 + 1/3 utilities (electricity, gas, internet, cables - Approx. $80).
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Park
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1064 sqft
Stylish living meets modern comforts here with a sparkling pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, dog park and proximity to Lake Travis. Recently renovated interiors with hardwood floors, relaxing bathtub and dramatic lighting.
Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
25 Units Available
Lakeline Apartments
3000 Lakeline Blvd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1143 sqft
WELCOME TO LAKELINE APARTMENTS Conveniently located to give you the lifestyle you deserve. Lakeline Apartments has one, two, three and four-bedroom floorplans all with delightful amenities you are sure to enjoy. Come visit us today!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
58 Units Available
Lantern Apartments
12403 Mellow Meadow Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1230 sqft
Fantastic location near restaurants and dining. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, landscaped grounds, and green space. Located in quiet, secluded area near Round Rock School District.
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
49 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1441 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1717 sqft
Luxury meets convenience with impressive interior features and easy access to Austin through the light rail. Quiet community with large pool, 24-hour gym, a coffee bar and more amenities designed to relax and rejuvenate.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
10800 LAKELINE BLVD
10800 Lakeline Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This new community has a vacancy waiting for you! This luxurious garden style community boasts amenities second to none including: Clubhouse Covered Parking Night Patrol On-Site Maintenance On-Site Management Package Receiving Recycling Short Term

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY
9725 Lake Creek Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
693 sqft
Move in here and be connected to everywhere you need to be via the new light rail system.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
449 San Gabriel Campus Dr
449 San Gabriel Campus Dr, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5799712)
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Park
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
Crystal Park
9 Units Available
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1237 sqft
At Crest Round Rock, we don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call Crest Round Rock home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Angus Valley
96 Units Available
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1160 sqft
Comfortable, southern living with the luxury of modern convenience. Tranquil lakeside homes are recently renovated and feature hardwood floors, granite counters and luxury finishes. Endless amenities: yoga room, hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
60 Units Available
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$712
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$827
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1350 sqft
Apartments feature electric ranges, ceiling fans, and extra storage. Located in the Round Rock School District with convenient access to the 183 freeway, 183A, and 45. Laundry facilities, two playgrounds, basketball court, and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Milwood
37 Units Available
The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$895
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$957
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
906 sqft
Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis court, swimming pool and spa, and a business center. Units feature modern amenities, open living and dining areas, and oversized closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
40 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1395 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
19 Units Available
Griffis Canyon Creek
9807 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1273 sqft
An outdoor enthusiast's paradise, these homes are near nature trails and Lake Travis, offering a wealth of nature adventures. You will come home to a sparkling pool with canyon views.

June 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report. Cedar Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cedar Park rents decline sharply over the past month

Cedar Park rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cedar Park stand at $1,387 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,712 for a two-bedroom. Cedar Park's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cedar Park, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cedar Park

    As rents have increased moderately in Cedar Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cedar Park is less affordable for renters.

    • Cedar Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,712 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% rise in Cedar Park.
    • While Cedar Park's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cedar Park than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Cedar Park is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

