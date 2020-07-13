/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020
180 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Pflugerville, TX
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
37 Units Available
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$991
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1276 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartment complex with a community garden, sand volleyball court, resort-inspired pool, outdoor movie wall and two dog parks. Floor plans feature spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
19 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Heatherwilde
Stoneridge Apartments
16701 N Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$929
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,380
1300 sqft
Discover your new home at Stoneridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Pflugerville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options & we're just a short 30 minute drive Downtown Austin & Austin-Bergstrom International
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
39 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$882
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
44 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$899
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1021 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
48 Units Available
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$858
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
995 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Close to The Domain, Arboretum at Great Hills and Top Golf. Units feature granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances and islands. On-site fitness center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$1,577
1346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1154 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
18 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1376 sqft
Riverhorse Ranch is the definition of true resort living. Imagine a community that adapts to your lifestyle, whether it is active or relaxed, by providing world-class amenities and impeccable customer service.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
40 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
10 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
Resort-like pool and sundeck. Updated features including kitchen islands, oversize closets and walk-in showers. On-site coffee bistro, cabana and workout area. Just off Route 35. Near parks and schools.
Results within 1 mile of Pflugerville
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
924 sqft
Located in the heart of Round Rock, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are close to shopping, dining and I-35. Community has a fitness center, resort-style pool and sport court.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
16 Units Available
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1156 sqft
Conveniently located adjacent to Dell Computer’s headquarters in the heart of Round Rock, Cordevalle offers you an unrivaled lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1143 sqft
These air-conditioned units with hardwood floors and walk-in closets are great for commuters. Easy access to downtown Austin and Georgetown via I-35. Pet-friendly community boasts a playground, pool, volleyball court and basketball court.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Homestead
700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD
700 Louis Henna Boulevard, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
491 sqft
Welcome to a luxurious Round Rock community only minutes from Toll 45, IH-35 and Dell Computers.
Results within 5 miles of Pflugerville
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1010 sqft
Live in modern luxury when you make Ridgecrest Apartment Homes your home. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, TX offer elegant features and inspiring amenities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$858
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1141 sqft
The Lakes at Renaissance Park sits in downtown Austin, Texas. The community's one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, fireplaces, microwaves, ranges and washer-dryer hookups. Each unit is recently renovated and pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
18 Units Available
Scofield Farms
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1080 sqft
Near Interstate 35 and the Shops at Tech Ridge, these modern apartments feature efficient appliances, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to a communal tennis court.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$936
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
850 sqft
Come and enjoy the quiet and relaxed living of The Creek nestled in Round Rock, Texas.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
16 Units Available
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
995 sqft
Open concept kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities, large closets and extra storage space. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour gym access. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
50 Units Available
Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1630 sqft
Immaculate apartments in a leafy community, just over from Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park. Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern interiors. Swimming pool, fitness center and media room.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1107 sqft
Situated in the heart of Round Rock, TX, this development offers amenities including various floor plans (one-three bedroom floor plans), vaulted ceilings, wood floors, chef's kitchens, and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
22 Units Available
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
948 sqft
Situated along Shoreline Drive and close to local shops and leisure amenities. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include a pool, racquetball court and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
20 Units Available
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1084 sqft
Easy access to the N MoPac Expressway. Features a swimming pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Garage, gym and dog park. Units include a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments
1831 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
920 sqft
Quiet apartment homes in the heart of Austin's hottest shopping, dining and entertainment area. You'll love the 24-hour gym, tranquil pool and courtyard. Recently renovated and pet-friendly with hardwood floors and ample storage.
