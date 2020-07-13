144 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Cedar Park, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
10 Units Available
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1046 sqft
Suburban Austin apartment homes close to The Lakeline Mall, Elizabeth Milburn City Park and The Arboretum. Five unique floor plans with washer/dryer in all, nine-foot ceilings and large closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
20 Units Available
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1356 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 183 and close to shops and dining. Apartments feature oversized patios and balconies, washer/dryers and storage space. Community features a surround-sound theater.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Anderson Mill West
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bridge at Volente is located at 11908 Anderson Mill Road Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
335 CYPRESS CREEK RD
335 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a tranquil community nestled within 25 acres of natural beauty. Relax by the bird-feeding areas or marvel at the brook and pond. Live outside the hustle and bustle of Austin yet close to many conveniences, great dining and major employers.
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Park
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
32 Units Available
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1064 sqft
Stylish living meets modern comforts here with a sparkling pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, dog park and proximity to Lake Travis. Recently renovated interiors with hardwood floors, relaxing bathtub and dramatic lighting.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
57 Units Available
Lantern Apartments
12403 Mellow Meadow Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near restaurants and dining. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, landscaped grounds, and green space. Located in quiet, secluded area near Round Rock School District.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
$
49 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1441 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Park
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
46 Units Available
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1352 sqft
Prime Austin location just minutes from Arboretum Hills Golf Course, and Lakes Austin and Travis. Quarry tile entries, nine-foot ceilings and oversize garden tubs. Landscaped grounds with clubhouse, fitness center and sauna.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
15 Units Available
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1040 sqft
Stunning homes just northwest of Austin. Beautifully designed units offer spacious floor plans, and grounds include a sparkling swimming pool as well as pet-comfort stations to keep Fido cool and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Milwood
Villages at Turtle Rock
12800 Turtle Rock Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$941
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1381 sqft
Located close to Robinson Park and just to the west of the 183. Luxurious apartments include a dishwasher, a patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Pool and concierge available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
793 sqft
Charming, smaller community of spacious apartments. Each offers a balcony or patio, updated amenities, and green space. On-site amenities include walking trails and a pool. Near area schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
Polo Club
8519 Cahill Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
860 sqft
Spacious, well-laid-out community with lush green areas, fantastic views, and a multi-level pool. Updated apartments feature ceramic tile, large living spaces, wood-burning fireplaces and French doors.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
35 Units Available
Milwood
The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$870
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$898
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
906 sqft
Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis court, swimming pool and spa, and a business center. Units feature modern amenities, open living and dining areas, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
53 Units Available
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$772
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1350 sqft
Apartments feature electric ranges, ceiling fans, and extra storage. Located in the Round Rock School District with convenient access to the 183 freeway, 183A, and 45. Laundry facilities, two playgrounds, basketball court, and business center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
39 Units Available
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1362 sqft
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Plenty of community offerings, including a basketball court and grilling station. Shop at Lakeline Mall or tour Austin Aquarium (both are nearby).
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
217 Units Available
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$975
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1286 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Find your Rhythm in the booming North Austin neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Crystal Park
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1237 sqft
At Crest Round Rock, we don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call Crest Round Rock home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
39 Units Available
Cat Hollow
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1529 sqft
The Landing at Round Rock Apartments feature a number of floor plans to suit your needs, from one-bedroom units to four-bedroom units. Luxury trimmings and elegant exteriors. Resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
909 sqft
Easy commute to Austin on nearby I-35 and I-45. Updated interiors with granite-style countertops, designer bathrooms and black appliance packages. On-site fitness center, pool and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
44 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1395 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
27 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1273 sqft
Property amenities feature a lagoon-style pool and controlled access gates. Residents can enjoy one- to three-bedroom apartments with ceramic tile floors and a dishwasher with multiple cycles. Close to N FM 620 and Trailhead Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Summer Grove
7905 San Felipe Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
858 sqft
Recently renovated units feature a stainless steel refrigerator, garbage disposal and stove. In-unit laundry facilities available. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard. Pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
48 Units Available
Milwood
Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks
6263 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1381 sqft
Garages, two resort-style pools and a clubhouse are just some of this community's amenities. Apartments offer a full range of appliances, balconies and updated kitchens. Rattan Creek and Yett Creek parks are nearby.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
21 Units Available
Laurel Oaks
Shadow Oaks
12148 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
990 sqft
Open concept kitchen and floor to ceiling windows. All appliances, washer/dryer hook-up and a real fireplace. Pet friendly, large pool, dog park, clubhouse and gym.

Welcome to the July 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report. Cedar Park rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report. Cedar Park rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cedar Park rents held steady over the past month

Cedar Park rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Cedar Park stand at $1,388 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,714 for a two-bedroom. Cedar Park's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Cedar Park, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cedar Park

    As rents have increased slightly in Cedar Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cedar Park is less affordable for renters.

    • Cedar Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,714 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Cedar Park's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cedar Park than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Cedar Park is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Round Rock
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    2.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Pflugerville
    $1,280
    $1,580
    -1.2%
    -0.7%
    San Marcos
    $970
    $1,200
    0.4%
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

