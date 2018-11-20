Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

7708 Wakefield Drive Available 05/01/20 South Austin Charmer - Open Floor Plan! - Lovely one story open floorplan - enjoy cooking on gas stove, kitchen looks into dining area and living area - indoor utility plus large backyard, close to schools and shopping. Home has updated flooring (recently replaced)



NOTE: Monthly rent will have $10 admin fee added for filter program. This program delivers the home's HVAC filters to your front door once a quarter for peace of mind!



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



