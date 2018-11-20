All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7708 Wakefield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7708 Wakefield Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

7708 Wakefield Drive

7708 Wakefield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7708 Wakefield Drive, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
online portal
7708 Wakefield Drive Available 05/01/20 South Austin Charmer - Open Floor Plan! - Lovely one story open floorplan - enjoy cooking on gas stove, kitchen looks into dining area and living area - indoor utility plus large backyard, close to schools and shopping. Home has updated flooring (recently replaced)

NOTE: Monthly rent will have $10 admin fee added for filter program. This program delivers the home's HVAC filters to your front door once a quarter for peace of mind!

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5169205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 Wakefield Drive have any available units?
7708 Wakefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7708 Wakefield Drive have?
Some of 7708 Wakefield Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 Wakefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7708 Wakefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 Wakefield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7708 Wakefield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7708 Wakefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7708 Wakefield Drive offers parking.
Does 7708 Wakefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7708 Wakefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 Wakefield Drive have a pool?
No, 7708 Wakefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7708 Wakefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 7708 Wakefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 Wakefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7708 Wakefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Ironhorse Flats
1930 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
The Atlantic Grand Oaks
9323 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
Bexley at Whitestone
9826 North Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Broadstone 8 One Hundred
8100 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Commons at Goodnight Ranch
2022 Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78747
Saddle Creek Apts
10801 Old Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin