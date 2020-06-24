All apartments in Austin
1804 Linscomb AVE
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

1804 Linscomb AVE

1804 Linscomb Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1804 Linscomb Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Super convenient 1/1 in Barton Springs/Zilker Park area! Walking distance to the greenbelt, Zilker Park, S. Lamar and even downtown! Fantastic location and a quiet neighborhood. Available now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Linscomb AVE have any available units?
1804 Linscomb AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1804 Linscomb AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Linscomb AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Linscomb AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1804 Linscomb AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1804 Linscomb AVE offer parking?
No, 1804 Linscomb AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1804 Linscomb AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Linscomb AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Linscomb AVE have a pool?
No, 1804 Linscomb AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Linscomb AVE have accessible units?
No, 1804 Linscomb AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Linscomb AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 Linscomb AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 Linscomb AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1804 Linscomb AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
