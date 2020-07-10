All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

11200 Crossland

11200 Crossland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11200 Crossland Drive, Austin, TX 78726

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Canyon Creek - Beautiful updated 4BR home in Canyon Creek. Side entry garage. Fresh exterior and interior paint. New granite counter tops in kitchen and all baths. New carpet, master bath ceramic tile, and downstairs vinyl plank flooring. New built-in stainless steel oven and microwave. New tiled backsplash in kitchen. Large backyard with deck. Recent a/c system. New light fixtures and updated door hardware throughout home. Washer/dryer included but no warranty. Great value and location! Ready for immediate move in.

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well.

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

(RLNE5818188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11200 Crossland have any available units?
11200 Crossland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11200 Crossland have?
Some of 11200 Crossland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11200 Crossland currently offering any rent specials?
11200 Crossland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11200 Crossland pet-friendly?
Yes, 11200 Crossland is pet friendly.
Does 11200 Crossland offer parking?
Yes, 11200 Crossland offers parking.
Does 11200 Crossland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11200 Crossland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11200 Crossland have a pool?
No, 11200 Crossland does not have a pool.
Does 11200 Crossland have accessible units?
No, 11200 Crossland does not have accessible units.
Does 11200 Crossland have units with dishwashers?
No, 11200 Crossland does not have units with dishwashers.

