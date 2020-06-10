10500 Crescendo Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, 3/2/2 one story, Spacious floor plan with gourmet kitchen that includes center island, granite counter tops and tile back splash, Large master suite with garden tub and separate shower. Office and 2 additional bedrooms, covered back patio. YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN LEASE! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.