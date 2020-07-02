All apartments in Arlington
1608 Creekpark Trail
1608 Creekpark Trail

1608 Creekpark Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Creekpark Trail, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Great location for walking distance. Master with spa bath, garden tub and separate shower. Plenty natural light through out the house, spacious backyard and a lot room to play. Great location close for restaurant, shopping and school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Creekpark Trail have any available units?
1608 Creekpark Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Creekpark Trail have?
Some of 1608 Creekpark Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Creekpark Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Creekpark Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Creekpark Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Creekpark Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1608 Creekpark Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Creekpark Trail offers parking.
Does 1608 Creekpark Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Creekpark Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Creekpark Trail have a pool?
No, 1608 Creekpark Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Creekpark Trail have accessible units?
No, 1608 Creekpark Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Creekpark Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Creekpark Trail has units with dishwashers.

