Great location for walking distance. Master with spa bath, garden tub and separate shower. Plenty natural light through out the house, spacious backyard and a lot room to play. Great location close for restaurant, shopping and school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1608 Creekpark Trail have any available units?
1608 Creekpark Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
What amenities does 1608 Creekpark Trail have?
Some of 1608 Creekpark Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
