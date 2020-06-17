All apartments in Alamo Heights
236 Argyle
236 Argyle

236 Argyle Avenue · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

236 Argyle Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
236 Argyle Available 05/08/20 3-BEDROOM ON ARGYLE AVE, ALAMO HEIGHTS - Beautiful Home on Coveted Argyle Ave in Alamo Heights, Walking Distance to The Argyle * Huge Corner Lot w/ Mature Trees & Landscaping * 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Great Natural Light * All Rooms Access Large, Multi-Level Deck in Backyard Overlooking Pool, Fantastic for Entertaining & Outdoor Living * Separate Living Quarters, Wood Floors Throughout * Kitchen Complete w/ Gas Cooking & Appliances Included * Pets Case-by-Case * AHISD

(RLNE4080626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Argyle have any available units?
236 Argyle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamo Heights, TX.
What amenities does 236 Argyle have?
Some of 236 Argyle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Argyle currently offering any rent specials?
236 Argyle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Argyle pet-friendly?
Yes, 236 Argyle is pet friendly.
Does 236 Argyle offer parking?
No, 236 Argyle does not offer parking.
Does 236 Argyle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 Argyle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Argyle have a pool?
Yes, 236 Argyle has a pool.
Does 236 Argyle have accessible units?
No, 236 Argyle does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Argyle have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 Argyle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 Argyle have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 Argyle does not have units with air conditioning.

