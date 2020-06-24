All apartments in Addison
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:42 PM

5034 Meridian Lane

5034 Meridian Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5034 Meridian Ln, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Stunning townhome in Addison Circle area in the sought after Meridian Square community. This custom townhome has many upgrades including wrought iron balusters, wood flooring in common areas, stone fireplace and built in bar. The 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home has plenty of room inside and a fabulous outside patio, balcony and fenced yard. The wall mounted TV in the living room, gas grill on balcony, wine rack and glass display, refrigerator and washer and dryer are to remain! Come and enjoy living in this quiet yet entertaining area of Addison, with restaurants, parks and stellar community life including renowned Taste of Addison, Oktoberfest and KaboomTown to name just a few! This location can NOT be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5034 Meridian Lane have any available units?
5034 Meridian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 5034 Meridian Lane have?
Some of 5034 Meridian Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5034 Meridian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5034 Meridian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5034 Meridian Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5034 Meridian Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 5034 Meridian Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5034 Meridian Lane offers parking.
Does 5034 Meridian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5034 Meridian Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5034 Meridian Lane have a pool?
No, 5034 Meridian Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5034 Meridian Lane have accessible units?
No, 5034 Meridian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5034 Meridian Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5034 Meridian Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5034 Meridian Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5034 Meridian Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

