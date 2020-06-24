5034 Meridian Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Stunning townhome in Addison Circle area in the sought after Meridian Square community. This custom townhome has many upgrades including wrought iron balusters, wood flooring in common areas, stone fireplace and built in bar. The 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home has plenty of room inside and a fabulous outside patio, balcony and fenced yard. The wall mounted TV in the living room, gas grill on balcony, wine rack and glass display, refrigerator and washer and dryer are to remain! Come and enjoy living in this quiet yet entertaining area of Addison, with restaurants, parks and stellar community life including renowned Taste of Addison, Oktoberfest and KaboomTown to name just a few! This location can NOT be beat!