3936 Amberwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

AVAL MAY 15 - Beautiful upgraded, low maintenance THREE STORY townhome with 4BR-3.5 bath in Prime Addison location. Game-Media OR Second master w private bath on 1st level, Kitchen + Family on 2nd level, Master & 2 more BR on 3rd level, Updated Island Kitchen w Granite, SS appliances, Wood floors & Gas FP, Large closets in each room, Granite in all bathrooms. Two full size garages. Walking distance to Addison Athletic Club, Biking, Jogging, Addison Circle shops, Restaurants & Park. Close to Tollway, 635, & 35. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer ARE included in Rent. Pets case by case. SEE FLOOR PLAN IN TRANSACTION DESK & Lease application instructions. NO CATS, Breed and weight restrictions, $250 per pet deposit.