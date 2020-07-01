All apartments in Addison
Location

3936 Amberwood Drive, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAL MAY 15 - Beautiful upgraded, low maintenance THREE STORY townhome with 4BR-3.5 bath in Prime Addison location. Game-Media OR Second master w private bath on 1st level, Kitchen + Family on 2nd level, Master & 2 more BR on 3rd level, Updated Island Kitchen w Granite, SS appliances, Wood floors & Gas FP, Large closets in each room, Granite in all bathrooms. Two full size garages. Walking distance to Addison Athletic Club, Biking, Jogging, Addison Circle shops, Restaurants & Park. Close to Tollway, 635, & 35. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer ARE included in Rent. Pets case by case. SEE FLOOR PLAN IN TRANSACTION DESK & Lease application instructions. NO CATS, Breed and weight restrictions, $250 per pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3936 Amberwood Drive have any available units?
3936 Amberwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3936 Amberwood Drive have?
Some of 3936 Amberwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3936 Amberwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3936 Amberwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3936 Amberwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3936 Amberwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3936 Amberwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3936 Amberwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3936 Amberwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3936 Amberwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3936 Amberwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3936 Amberwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3936 Amberwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3936 Amberwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3936 Amberwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3936 Amberwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3936 Amberwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3936 Amberwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

