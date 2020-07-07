All apartments in Addison
3920 Amberwood Drive

3920 Amberwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3920 Amberwood Drive, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Stunning 3/3.5/2 condo in prime location, great for privacy!!!! Front door opens up a Two Sand Volleyball courts, Two Tennis courts and a Basketball court!! 1st floor with a bdrm and FULL bath. 2nd Floor includes a Fabulous kitchen with Granite countertops, 48' cabinets and loads of storage. Open to the living rm with FP, half bath and balcony. 3rd floor has 2 large bedroom suites, each with their own Full Baths!!! Wood throughout, tile in the baths and carpet in all bdrms. Garage has separate entrance. Environments for Living assures GREAT energy efficiency throughout the home. Avg to good credit, clean background and no evictions required . Pets on case by case basis, fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Amberwood Drive have any available units?
3920 Amberwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3920 Amberwood Drive have?
Some of 3920 Amberwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 Amberwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Amberwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Amberwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 Amberwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3920 Amberwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3920 Amberwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3920 Amberwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Amberwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Amberwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3920 Amberwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Amberwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3920 Amberwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Amberwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 Amberwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 Amberwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 Amberwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

