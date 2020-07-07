3920 Amberwood Drive

Amenities

Stunning 3/3.5/2 condo in prime location, great for privacy!!!! Front door opens up a Two Sand Volleyball courts, Two Tennis courts and a Basketball court!! 1st floor with a bdrm and FULL bath. 2nd Floor includes a Fabulous kitchen with Granite countertops, 48' cabinets and loads of storage. Open to the living rm with FP, half bath and balcony. 3rd floor has 2 large bedroom suites, each with their own Full Baths!!! Wood throughout, tile in the baths and carpet in all bdrms. Garage has separate entrance. Environments for Living assures GREAT energy efficiency throughout the home. Avg to good credit, clean background and no evictions required . Pets on case by case basis, fees may apply.