3757 Woodshadow Lane

Amenities
Superior value offered in this large Addison family home just steps from miles of interconnected trails, community garden, dogs parks, duck pond, & the Addison Athletic Club. Light & bright floorplan boasting generous sized rooms throughout. Oversized master suite with separate sitting area would make a perfect nursery. En-suite bath with shower and tub flows to large walk-in-closet. Relax outdoors on the large patio in the fenced backyard just in time enjoy the spring weather. Front yard maintenance included! Pets on a case-by-case basis, contact listing agent to learn more.