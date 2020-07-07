All apartments in Addison
Find more places like 3757 Woodshadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
3757 Woodshadow Lane
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:27 AM

3757 Woodshadow Lane

3757 Woodshadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3757 Woodshadow Lane, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
community garden
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Superior value offered in this large Addison family home just steps from miles of interconnected trails, community garden, dogs parks, duck pond, & the Addison Athletic Club. Light & bright floorplan boasting generous sized rooms throughout. Oversized master suite with separate sitting area would make a perfect nursery. En-suite bath with shower and tub flows to large walk-in-closet. Relax outdoors on the large patio in the fenced backyard just in time enjoy the spring weather. Front yard maintenance included! Pets on a case-by-case basis, contact listing agent to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3757 Woodshadow Lane have any available units?
3757 Woodshadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3757 Woodshadow Lane have?
Some of 3757 Woodshadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3757 Woodshadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3757 Woodshadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3757 Woodshadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3757 Woodshadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3757 Woodshadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3757 Woodshadow Lane offers parking.
Does 3757 Woodshadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3757 Woodshadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3757 Woodshadow Lane have a pool?
No, 3757 Woodshadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3757 Woodshadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 3757 Woodshadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3757 Woodshadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3757 Woodshadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3757 Woodshadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3757 Woodshadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir
Addison, TX 75001
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd
Addison, TX 75254
Waterford Court
14700 Marsh Ln
Addison, TX 75001
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road
Addison, TX 75001

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Pet Friendly Places
Addison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District