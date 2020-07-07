3740 Chatham Court Drive

Amenities
This Addison Home Is Nestled In The Quiet Community Of Chatham Court. This Home Offers An Open Floor Plan With Vaulted Ceilings, Split Bedrooms And A Separate Master Suite. The Living Area is Open To The Large Formal Dining Area And Over-Sized Eat-In Kitchen, With Stainless Steel Appliances And Gas Stove. The Master Suite Includes A Bay Window, Over-Sized Master Bath, With Dual Vanities, Garden Tub, Separate Shower And Large Walk-In Closet. The Secondary Bedrooms Share a Jack-n-Jill Bathroom And Spacious Separate Walk-In Closets. Conveniently Located Between Dallas North Tollway, HWY 635 And Interstate 35 North.