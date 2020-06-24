17072 Knots Landing

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Newly updated corner home with new windows and abundant natural light! Entertain in the open concept downstairs by opening the french doors to the large patio. Kitchen features new flooring and SS appliances. Bathrooms feature new showers, new flooring and downstairs vanity. Located two minutes from Dallas North Tollway and close to parks, restaurants, and everything Addison and North Dallas offers. Enjoy the greenbelt and community swimming pool steps from your door. Owner is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Texas.