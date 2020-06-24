All apartments in Addison
17072 Knots Landing
17072 Knots Landing

Location

17072 Knots Landing, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Newly updated corner home with new windows and abundant natural light! Entertain in the open concept downstairs by opening the french doors to the large patio. Kitchen features new flooring and SS appliances. Bathrooms feature new showers, new flooring and downstairs vanity. Located two minutes from Dallas North Tollway and close to parks, restaurants, and everything Addison and North Dallas offers. Enjoy the greenbelt and community swimming pool steps from your door. Owner is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17072 Knots Landing have any available units?
17072 Knots Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 17072 Knots Landing have?
Some of 17072 Knots Landing's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17072 Knots Landing currently offering any rent specials?
17072 Knots Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17072 Knots Landing pet-friendly?
No, 17072 Knots Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 17072 Knots Landing offer parking?
Yes, 17072 Knots Landing offers parking.
Does 17072 Knots Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17072 Knots Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17072 Knots Landing have a pool?
Yes, 17072 Knots Landing has a pool.
Does 17072 Knots Landing have accessible units?
No, 17072 Knots Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 17072 Knots Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17072 Knots Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does 17072 Knots Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 17072 Knots Landing does not have units with air conditioning.

